IKEA to launch its second city store in Mumbai

The world's largest retailer of home furnishings, IKEA, is set to launch its second small-format city shop in India as part of its ongoing omnichannel expansion. The new store will opens its doors at Mumbai's R CITY Mall in Ghatkopar (W). It will be the first in-mall store in India.



The brand's resolve to increase its omnichannel footprint in Maharashtra and improve accessibility for the large population of Mumbai will be strengthened by the opening of this shop.



The store will have a total retail area of 72,000 square feet. Customers will have access to a selection of 7000+ well-designed, reasonably priced, environmentally friendly, and useful products. It will be attached to an IKEA restaurant with 130 seats that will serve a variety of Swedish and Indian cuisines, including Dal Makhani with Rice, Vada Pao, and Dhokla.



Excited about this new milestone, Susanne Pulverer, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer at IKEA India says, "Mumbai is one of IKEA India's most important markets. With IKEA R CITY, we will become more accessible to many more people in Mumbai with our well-designed, good quality, affordable, functional, and sustainable home furnishings range. With our second city store, we strengthen our omnichannel presence in Maharashtra. The goal is always to be close to the customers, becoming more accessible and convenient and creating a great IKEA experience for our customers."

IKEA recently opened their first store in Bengaluru. They also have three other stores in India: One in Navi Mumbai, one in Worli City, and one in Hyderabad.