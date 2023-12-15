Santa Stores has come up with sustainable Christmas trees

Santa Stores has taken a commendable stride towards sustainability with its innovative Christmas tree collection. In an era where environmental consciousness is paramount, the company’s commitment to providing eco-friendly alternatives is both timely and commendable.

The cornerstone of the brand’s sustainable Christmas tree collection lies in its use of recycled materials. The trees are crafted from recycled and repurposed materials, minimizing the environmental impact associated with traditional tree production.

Also read: Raise the bar with Shaze luxurious barware sets

“The USP of our Christmas tree collection is life-like, realistic PE trees available in the Indian market. This year, we offer a wider variety of wooden Christmas trees, including the finest firs, spruce, pines, and pre-lit trees with frosted and snow-kissed options to suit everyone’s taste. The classic evergreens have always been the choice of traditionalists,” says Raj Joseph of Santa Stores.

Specializing in premium quality Christmas trees and décor, their offerings have adorned the spaces of 5-star hotels and premium properties throughout India. These trees, known for their lifelike appearance and fullness, are meticulously handpicked, ensuring that each piece is a masterpiece that adds a touch of elegance to any festive setting.

Stanta Stores, Chennai

Wooden customised Christmas trees

Beyond Christmas trees, they offer a wide range of festive products, including high-quality Santa costumes perfect for Christmas events. The store also features an extensive collection of Christmas tree ornaments in various styles, shapes, and sizes, providing everything needed to add pizzazz and elegance to holiday celebrations.

“The holiday season is not just about decorations; it’s about creating cherished memories. The team is dedicated to curating the finest products that add a touch of luxury and warmth to celebrations. Whether exploring physical stores or the online wonderland, we aim to be the heart of Christmas festivities,” says Raj.

Beyond the environmental benefits, the store ensures that the entire lifecycle of their Christmas trees, imported from China, Bangkok, and Hong Kong, is as eco-friendly as possible.

Moreover, the commitment extends to the longevity of the Christmas trees. “These trees are designed to be durable, providing families with a festive centerpiece for years to come. By promoting a culture of reuse, the company further reduces the need for frequent replacements and discourages the disposable mindset often associated with holiday decorations,” he says.

Also read: Cultural crossover: FIG Living launches Scandian collection

The sustainable Christmas tree collection is not just a product line; it’s a statement of their dedication to environmental stewardship. As consumers increasingly prioritise sustainability in their purchasing decisions, the initiative not only meets this demand but also sets a standard for the industry.

“In embracing these sustainable Christmas tree collection, consumers are not just buying a festive decoration; they are investing in a greener, more sustainable future—one that recognises the importance of responsible choices during the holiday season and beyond,” he signs off.

Price on request.At Adyar, Chennai.

Also available online.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

