Chumbak unveils Merry Table Traditions range for Christmas 2023

The holiday season is here, and it calls for year-end celebrations and unwinding. Chumbak — the home and lifestyle brand — has unveiled its all-new thoughtfully curated and handpicked holiday season collection. The curated array of homeware is designed to transform every corner into a festive mood. From classy cushions to elegant dinnerware, each piece is thoughtfully crafted to infuse your space with the warmth and joy of the holiday season.

Curated in holiday hues of reds, greens, and navy, this collection is all about warmth and goodness. A part of the thoughtful curation is the Merry Table Traditions range, which includes exclusive hand-painted dinnerware, table linen, and wooden serveware that will elevate your hosting.

Interestingly, Chumbak has also introduced Essentials for Holiday Feasting as part of the collection. This has kitchen and dining accessories in solid colours that you can never go wrong with and will complement any dinner set.

For décor aficionados, who love to infuse an ambience of modernity and traditional aesthetics, the collection offers prints inspired by ancient palampore textile art. This range is handcrafted and will instantly induce a cozy, plush winter vibe.

Another highlight of the festive collection is the newly launched candles that come in soothing and lingering scents like white lily, oud, and cedar that will fill your home with the most incredible feeling. The entire range of candles is crafted in eclectic candle jars with hand poured soy wax. You most definitely can’t go wrong with a set of these candles as a gift for the holiday season.

Shubhra Chadda, co-founder and director of product and design, says, “Christmas evokes all kinds of goodness — nostalgia, childhood memories, friends, family, gifts and finally time to unwind! Our collection is curated and handpicked by the team to give the consumer all that one wants for Christmas and more! From handcrafted pottery and décor to souvenirs and gifts for your loved ones, in holiday hues, the collection has covered it all. We love how it’s all come together, and we hope our customers love it as much as we do.”

Price on request.

Available across Chumbak stores and online.

