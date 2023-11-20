The power of patterns and prints

The power of patterns and trends, particularly fashion-forward prints and textiles, is a transformative force in home decor and interiors. Fashion is traditionally seen as being more temporal and ephemeral and interior is perceived as being more permanent but these notions are undergoing rapid change. Fashion is slowing down to embrace issues of timelessness while interiors are speeding up to take on the aspects of season and change. Atreyee Choudhury, Founder & Principal Interior Architect of De Panache in Bangalore, gives us a lowdown on the power of patterns and trends.

I’ve witnessed the profound impact of these elements in creating visually captivating homes. Bold coloured prints and textiles, vibrant patterns once the exclusive domain of the fashion world, have permeated the interior design industry. These elements, with their vibrant colours, intricate designs, and unique textures, have the potential to transform spaces, infusing them with personality, character, and a sense of luxury.

In Bangalore, homes are increasingly reflecting this trend. Including crisp geometrics and classical animal prints of Zebra or Leopard in bold colours for the cushion covers or even for the rugs or drapes can uplift any interior space of a home. The bold animal prints are vibrant and unapologetic and they can transform the Living room. Consider investing in one statement piece in the drawing room like a hand-tufted rug with a plethora of colours. The result was a space that exuded warmth, sophistication, and a unique sense of style.

This trend is not confined to residential spaces. Commercial establishments in Bangalore, such as boutique hotels and restaurants, are also embracing this trend, using bold prints and textiles to create immersive and memorable experiences for their patrons.

The fusion of fashion and interior design is not just about aesthetics; it’s also about creating spaces that reflect the inhabitants' personalities and lifestyles. The connection between nature and home living is becoming increasingly important. Interior designers take inspiration from nature. Our nature has bountiful bold patterns colours and textures. Be it in wildflowers or in its Amazon Forest or during sunset amidst dunes, we experience an amalgamation of hues in ways unimaginable to mankind. Mother nature is our inspiration and with the current interior design trend in Bangalore interior designers are getting drawn to nature like never before. This trend, I believe, will continue to shape the interior design scene in Bangalore and beyond, offering exciting possibilities for architects, designers, and homeowners alike. It is a matter of creating wild bold patterns of nature into home decor fabric. Even small accessories like floral cushions on a monochromatic wing chair can have a big impact. Alongside floral textiles, upholstered furniture with geometric print is another trend that demands the courage to be different.

In conclusion, the power of patterns and trends in home decor and architecture is undeniable. The influence of fashion-forward prints and textiles is reshaping the industry, creating visually captivating spaces that are as unique as they are stylish.