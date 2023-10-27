Deck up your home with Viya Home — The India Edit 

Inspired by influences ranging from Jaipur’s glorious architecture to lush Indian blooms, Viya Home — The India Edit brings objects including table-top accessories like candelabras, diyas, thaalis and finials underpinned by the studio’s distinctive design vocabulary and passion for preserving traditional artisanal practices.

Led by Vikram Goyal, Viya Home — The India Edit is a contemporary brand rooted in India’s rich arts and craft heritage. Vikram articulates a new language of design through experiments with craft practices and an intelligent approach to materiality. His work personifies the spirit and skill of artisanal techniques found in historic objects and translates the rich legacy of craft excellence from India into modern, timeless designs that resonate at home and abroad.

The brand creates objects for everyday living made through exceptional craftsmanship. The extensive range offers designs for every home under collections inspired by a wide range of influences — from art deco, to the zodiac and playful geometries. Inspired by a time before modernity, these objects are not simply to possess, they are something to gift too. Each piece is a testament to the studio’s passion for preserving traditional artisanal techniques and underpinned by a distinctive design vocabulary.

The brand is showcasing seven collections in Chennai — Enchantment in Bundi; Voyage to Udaipur; Precious Divinity; Wishing You Good Luck; Forever Flowers; Jaipur in Bloom; and Golden Dreams. While the magical Bundi, renowned for its exquisite frescoes forms inspiration for a collection of flatwares; Pichwai, peacock, Fateh Sagar frescos and Jag Mandir are depicted on a range of brass servewares. Sculptural deities in brass inlaid with jewel-like semi-precious stones inspire devotion and delight; the ideal gift for special occasions. Rooted in ancient Indian belief, these talismanic collectibles of good luck, good fortune and protection — the kalash, conch, lotus flower, peacock, and Navagunjara — a rare form of the god Krishna — are perfect gifts for all occasions, found under the collection Wishing You Good Luck.

Since time immemorial, flowers have blossomed across the mythology, art, and poetry of the Indian subcontinent. The studio continues the artistic tradition with a collection of bowls, candle stands, diyas, and furniture in handcrafted semi-precious stone and brass under its collection Forever Flowers.

Inspired by a time before modernity, and invoking the memory of the Pink City, Jaipur in Bloom is a collection of tabletop candelabras, finials, and water vessels handcrafted in cast brass by local artisans. A material manifestation of a dream, the Golden Dreams collection of gleaming gold thaalis and bowls is handcrafted in brass by local artists. Inspired by an ancient Rajput manuscript from the 17th century titled The Book of Dreams, the collection depicts a range of symbolic motifs including the majestic elephant, a tree full of parrots, and other auspicious representations.

Price range: Rs 2,800 to Rs 18,000.

Till October 29, 11 am to 7.30 pm.

At Amethyst, Royapettah.



