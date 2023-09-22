Anakka Design pop-up to showcase inlay furniture from Rajasthan 

If the past few years have taught us anything, it’s that there’s really no place like home. And people are showing a renewed interest in collecting one-of-a-kind statement furniture and artifacts to make their home reflect their personality.

Anakka Design’s pop-up in the city gives you a chance to take home an item—or many—that has the potential to claim pride of place in your abode. Their curated collection of artistic, hand crafted furniture, artifacts, accessories and decor elements bridge the gap between the contemporary and the traditional.

Also read: Give your home a classic makeover using mirrors

Curated by Akshay Suresh, an architect, and Hanush Krishnan, an entrepreneur, the pop-up features a luxurious and artistic range of furniture for the contemporary home.

You will find handcrafted consoles, coffee tables, bar cabinets and much more by artisans of Rajasthan, made with ethically sourced materials.

Akshay Suresh, co-founder of Anakka Design, says he wanted to bring more diversity to Chennai homes with these traditional inlay furniture, which is a century-old art with a modern twist. “These pieces are all hand made by highly skilled artisans. Each piece is unique as inlay work is handcrafted and placed piece by piece to make exquisite designs,” explains Akshay.

It was during a trip to Jaipur a few years ago that that the duo noticed beautiful inlay furniture, which looked traditional yet modern. “Its elegance really caught our eye. And we wished to bring them back to Chennai so that people here can decorate and fill their homes with something timeless and elegant that could uplift their space,” he says.

Also read: 5 home décor ideas to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi like no other

A mixture of materials like MDF that is moisture and heat resistant, and ethically sourced camel bone, and mother of pearls, are used to make these exquisite pieces.

Price starts at Rs 2000.

At Bask by Coffee, Kasturi Ranga Road, Teynampet.

On September 23 and 24.

From 11 am to 9 pm.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com