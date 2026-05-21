International Tea Day 2026: 5 ways to recycle your tea bags

From the first thing that you ask to your house guests to the first thing you search for every evening to consume with cookies or biscuits, tea has a special place in the hearts of every individual. No matter how many trends, or competitive beverage categories come and go, tea is a constant that one cannot live without. As we celebrate International Tea Day today, here’s a quick look at how this most loved beverage can be recycled and reused even after brewing that cuppa.

Bookmark these five ways to recycle tea

Be it home décor, home cleaning or even food flavouring, tea has a place in all of these.