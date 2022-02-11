Shades of Love: Gifting options for your one and only

Valentine ’s Day is knocking on the door and if you are still wondering what would be the perfect present for the one you love, we have sorted it out for you.

Magic Potion

Make her glow with The Ayurveda Experience’s Safranyam Saffron- Light Facial Halo- Face Oil Moisturiser. Enriched with a 5000 year old Ayurvedic formulation of Saffron, Rose, Turmeric, Lotus and so on, the product is a true beauty elixir. A potion for all skin types, the oil contains no artificial binders, additives or heavy metals.

Price: Rs 649

Available On: www.tae.in

Ruby Woo

This Valentine’s Day, appreciate your beloved by gifting her Kohinoor Jewellers' exquisite range of precious jewellery. The newest assortment of jewels boasts of the best of Rubies and is named Circling the Love. Celebrate this V-Day with their classic dream-like designs.

Price: On Request

Contact: +91-562-2230027

A Sweet Tooth

Make this V-Day special with a specially curated box of cupcakes and cookies from Frosted. They have launched an exclusive range of heart shaped cookies and limited edition flavoured cupcakes to celebrate love. If your partner has a sweet tooth, this assortment of love-bites will surely mesmerise her.

Price: Rs 890 onwards

Available On: getfrostedtoday.com

Instagram: @getfrostedtoday

Shine Bright like a Diamond

This Valentine’s Day say “I Do” to the one you love with De Beers Forevermark’s unique diamond jewellery collection. The collection plays with the jewellery house’s timeless ‘icon’ motif and represents the brilliant starry nights of the South African sky.

Price: On Request

Available On: forevermark.com

Masaba Masaba

Bring a smile on your partner’s face by pampering her like a true celebrity like Masaba Gupta. Packed with all of Masaba’s favourite skin and hair supplements, Chicnutrix, an all woman’s beauty and wellness brand has come up with products like Sanfe Promise 10% Vitamin C Face Serum Shots.

Price: Rs 299

Available On: Nykaa, Amazon, Purplle

Spring Blooms

It’s almost Valentine’s Day and cannot be anything more special than experiencing the fragrance, blush and freshness of exotic spring blooms. If you plan to go the classic way, choose Interflora, an artisanal flower brand that will curate a premium range of bouquets to celebrate the day of love. Their collection also houses fortune cookies, candles and chocolate bars to name a few.

Price: Rs 1845 onwards

Available On: interflora.in

Instagram: @interflora

Fire of Passion

This V-Day reignite the love you share with your partner with Zippo’s exclusive range of pocket lighters. A must-have for the one who loves barbecues, candle-light dinner and a thing for collectibles.

Price: Rs 2,149 onwards

Available On: zippo.in

The Glow of Love

The unisex range of facewashes from O3+ could be the ideal gift for him or her when they just want to unwind and detox. There's one for each skin type such as the Purifying Face Wasg with BHA for oily skin, Glow with Vitamin C Facewash for combination skin and Facewash with Chamomile for sensitive skin.

Price: Rs 975

Available on: o3plus.com

Love Bites

Don’t worry about V-Day going to waste because it’s on a Tuesday. Choose from either one of the four richly luxurious all-encompassing DIY kits by Marriott International for your beloved. There’s one for sweet lovers while the other three explore European, Indian and Asian cuisines.

To Order: +91 97100 82100

Available on: MarriottBonvoyonWheels.com

Be-Dazzled!

It's the most romantic time of the year and a diamond could be the perfect way to bring a smile on your beau's face. The designs at Avama Jewellers pose to be a mélange of ornate and sculpted pieces in gold, diamonds and precious gems like emeralds, sapphire; temple and kundan jewellery and polki.

Price: Rs 5000 onwards

Address: 1st & 2nd Floor, Shop No-208 and F-146., Vardaan Market, 25A, Camac

Street, Kolkata -700016

Fitness Freak

Give your love the gift of health with By Nature's range of fitness munchies such as Immunity Gummies, Pumpkin Seeds, Cacao Nibs, Chia Seeds and Himalayan Salt to name a few. The products have been customised to satisfy Indian taste buds.

Price: Rs 175 onwards

Available on: bynature.in