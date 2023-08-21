EXCL: Pilates girl Janhvi Kapoor reveals her mantra to stay fit, fabulous and focussed

Bollywood’s self-proclaimed pilates girl, Janhvi Kapoor often gets spotted in the posh streets of Mumbai’s Bandra and Juhu in the most fly athleisure outfits. But it is not just about playful running shorts and figure-fitting tees, the 25-year-old actress genuinely loves working out and seldom chases the slim girl aesthetic; something she has established multiple times via social media posts and otherwise.

From playing a girl-next-door in Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak to being an absolute hottie in Roohi’s Nadiyon Paar and now undertaking exhaustive field training for Mr &Ms Mahi, Janhvi has come a long way in the industry and her commitment to fitness deserves partial credit.

Joining the league of fitness fanatic Katrina Kaif, even when shooting Janhvi manages to sweat it out. And if that is not impressive enough, think about her Maldivian vacation with Sara Ali Khan where she made her fellow starlet workout out by the pool.

Coming to her recent stints, Janhvi lately has been collaborating with brands that align with her personal brand of all things fitness. Her latest partnership with Saffola comes to mind. She became the face of the brand for healthy Peanut Butters and The Perfekt Gummies launched under the Health Ko Rakho FIT-FIT-FITTIFY campaign.

From Janhvi's yoga session

In an exclusive chat, the diva lets us in on her fitness routine, diet plan and how she deals with unrealistic beauty standards set by social media. Excerpts...

Tell us a bit about how and when your fitness journey started.

To be honest, it was a roller coaster ride but when I got it rolling, there was no looking back. From being chubby to being fit, it has been empowering. The journey was no cakewalk but when I started seeing the results, I was really motivated. I started with baby steps but was consistent and disciplined when it came to my workout routine. I also altered my eating habits to include more fresh fruits and vegetables in my daily diet and cut out junk food to a great extent. Today, when I look back, I realize that it has been quite a journey.

How do you walk the line between being fit and healthy and compulsively obsessing over weight loss?

I strive to be fitter and focus on strengthening my core rather than worrying about losing weight or getting thinner. I do not starve myself because it is not helpful at all, rather it’s better to eat at regular intervals. The key is to have a consistent healthy lifestyle that is easy to follow.

Tell us what makes the cut in your plate.

I make sure to have a balanced diet as it keeps me fit and at the same time makes me feel energised and full. My diet includes mostly fruits and vegetables and I try to avoid junk food. I start my day with a glass of fresh juice and toast. On certain days, I also like to fix a quick smoothie for myself. Then for lunch, I prefer homemade food like lentils and brown rice. And finally, for dinner, I opt to eat my meal at least 3 hours before going to bed and it usually consists of vegetable soups, dal or boiled veggies.

What is your one-piece advice to people who are just starting out?

I would advise people to be consistent and patient when it comes to fitness. It is always better to start with a simple workout routine as it keeps you motivated and as you get used to it, you can up the intensity. Moreover, it is always better to set realistic and manageable goals as you are more likely to stick to them if you approach them from a long-term mindset.

What are the three things that you've never tried and you would want to experiment with when it comes to fitness?

I am an extremely curious individual so keep trying new and different things when it comes to fitness and otherwise as well. First and foremost, I would absolutely love to try out virtual reality workouts. Recently, I've been seeing a lot of conversations around and it seems intriguing. The second thing that I would really like to try out is primal movement. It is a unique exercise routine that revolves around using the movements that our bodies are naturally designed to perform. It helps in improving mobility and overall coordination. And the last one would be taking the 75 soft challenge. It is a 75-day fitness challenge that is more focused on sustainable lifestyle patterns and habits.

You are a pilates girl through and through. What is it about the exercise that appeals to you the most?

Practising pilates consistently over time has greatly improved my flexibility as well as my core and overall strength. I love doing core-strengthening routines. I also enjoy yoga and rope training exercises as they are both challenging and effective forms of workout.

How do you keep yourself motivated?

I opt for exercises that are fun like pilates and yoga. My workouts are a perfect mix of fun and resilience and in order to stay motivated, I make sure to try different variations.

Are you someone who indulges and gives in to their cravings as and when they come?

I have trained myself to be extremely disciplined when it comes to fitness but there are days when I do give in to my cravings. In such situations, I indulge myself in a small portion of a meal or snack I am craving.

