Here's how a balanced diet along with regular physical activity and quality sleep can help manage arthritis pain

Temperature fluctuations due to weather changes affect people, particularly the elderly. Those with arthritis are especially affected, with the cold weather exacerbating their discomfort.
Arthritis is a common condition affecting millions of people globally and is characterised by inflammation and joint pain. It can also affect other tissues in the body. Arthritis is a group of conditions affecting the bones, particularly the joints. Inflammation and pain are the hallmarks of arthritis.
One common type is Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), an autoimmune condition where the immune system attacks healthy cells, causing inflammation. Gut issues, malnutrition, and stress are the major causes of arthritis.
A balanced meal provides the necessary nutrients to keep bones healthy. Incorporate foods rich in natural anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and joint-supporting nutrients while avoiding pro-inflammatory foods high in sugar, saturated fats, and trans-fatty acids.
Here are some dietary recommendations and remedies to ease the pain:
Include colourful vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, asparagus, lettuce, spinach, carrots, pumpkin, and sweet potatoes. Add fruits such as cherries, cranberries, various berries, plums, oranges, grapes, pomegranates, and pears. Veggies and fruits are high in antioxidants that control oxidative stress and help the body balance its pH levels, reducing pain and inflammation.
Consume flaxseeds, walnuts, flax oil, and fatty fish, as they are good sources of Omega-3 fatty acids that help reduce joint pain by decreasing inflammation in the body. They can ease swelling and stiffness in the joints, making movement easier and less painful.
Copper strengthens bones and connective tissues, while magnesium relaxes muscles and improves nerve function. They support the body’s natural ability to ease joint discomfort. Drink one glass of water stored overnight in a copper vessel to increase your copper intake (only one glass per day). Soak your legs or body in an Epsom salt bath to relax muscles and alleviate pain, as magnesium is absorbed through the skin.
Amla, lemon, tomatoes, and berries help dissolve uric acid and hard deposits that can accumulate in joints. They help enhance bone health, reduce pain, and control inflammation.
Calcium helps build and maintain bone strength, while vitamin D improves calcium absorption in the body. Together, they ensure your bones stay healthy and support your joints, reducing the risk of pain and conditions like osteoporosis or arthritis. Consult your healthcare provider to determine if you need supplements.
Regular movement improves blood circulation, which brings nutrients and oxygen to your joints. It also releases feel-good hormones that reduce pain. Any movement or stretching exercise strengthens the muscles around our joints, providing better support and reducing strain.
Prioritise good sleep, as it’s essential for the body’s healing, recovery, repair, detoxification, and weight loss. Sleep helps reduce joint pain by allowing the body to repair and heal at night. When you are in deep sleep, the body releases growth hormones that repair tissues, reduce inflammation and relieve pain.
Applying warm sesame oil to your joints helps relieve pain because it has anti-inflammatory properties. When massaged into the skin, the warmth improves blood circulation, easing stiffness and reducing discomfort. Sesame oil also nourishes the skin and muscles, making it a soothing remedy for joint pain relief. Apply at bedtime and sleep with the oil on the body.
In addition to the above tips, it’s important to identify specific foods, activities, or situations that trigger your inflammation or pain. Once identified, avoid these triggers to manage your symptoms better.