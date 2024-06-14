Here's how a balanced diet along with regular physical activity and quality sleep can help manage arthritis pain

Temperature fluctuations due to weather changes affect people, particularly the elderly. Those with arthritis are especially affected, with the cold weather exacerbating their discomfort.

Arthritis is a common condition affecting millions of people globally and is characterised by inflammation and joint pain. It can also affect other tissues in the body. Arthritis is a group of conditions affecting the bones, particularly the joints. Inflammation and pain are the hallmarks of arthritis.

One common type is Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), an autoimmune condition where the immune system attacks healthy cells, causing inflammation. Gut issues, malnutrition, and stress are the major causes of arthritis.