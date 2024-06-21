Celebrate World Yoga Day with these products for a perfect yoga session

As we celebrate World Yoga Day today, it's the perfect time to refresh your routine with new products that elevate and enhance your practice. Whether you're a seasoned yogi or just starting out, having the right equipment can make all the difference in your experience. From high-performance mats to supportive sportswear and stress-relieving tools, we've curated a list of must-have products to help you make the most of your yoga session.
When it comes to comfort and style for your yoga sessions, the XYXX Hype Cotton Rich Joggers are a perfect choice. Crafted from a premium blend of cotton and polyester, these joggers offer a soft, breathable, and flexible fit that moves with you. The cotton-rich fabric ensures breathability and comfort, keeping you cool and relaxed during your practice. With a tailored design and an elastic waistband, these joggers provide a snug yet comfortable fit, allowing you to move freely without any restrictions. Available in three colours, these joggers are not only great for yoga but also perfect for casual wear, making them a versatile addition to your wardrobe.
Price: Rs 1,499. Available online.
The Tego Stance Yoga Mat is designed to elevate your yoga experience, offering both functionality and innovation. It includes a central alignment guide to help you maintain proper form and posture during your practice, making it perfect for both beginners and seasoned practitioners.
With a dual-sided design, you can switch between two textures to suit your preference and the mat's textured surface offers excellent grip and stability, preventing slips and allowing you to focus on your poses with confidence. Crafted from high-quality materials, the mat provides ample cushioning to support your joints, making your practice comfortable and safe.
Price: Rs 3,399. Available online.
For those who prioritise both performance and style during their yoga sessions, the XYXX Activo Cotton Gym Vest is an ideal choice. This vest is crafted to enhance your yoga practice with its thoughtful design and premium materials. Made from a high-quality cotton blend, this gym vest ensures maximum breathability, keeping you cool and comfortable throughout your yoga routine. The fabric's slight stretch allows for unrestricted movement, making it perfect for all kinds of yoga poses and flows. Designed to wick away sweat, this vest helps you stay dry and focused, even during intense sessions.
Price: Rs 549. Available online.
The Sereko Calming Gel Pen is a perfect addition to your Yoga routine. Infused with Cica and Wild Indigo, this gel pen helps reduce stress, anxiety, and under-eye puffiness. Its easy-to-use roller ball applicator targets pulse points for instant calming effects. Ideal for yoga practitioners, it enhances your mood and promotes relaxation, making it a must-have for a holistic wellness experience.
Price: Rs 800. Available online.
The TEGO Instinct Racer Black Sports Bra is an excellent choice for your Yoga sessions, combining style, comfort, and functionality. This sports bra is designed to offer maximum support with its racerback design, which ensures a secure fit during intense yoga sessions. The moisture-wicking fabric keeps you dry and comfortable, while the breathable mesh panels provide additional ventilation. With its sleek black color, this sports bra pairs perfectly with any workout attire, making it a versatile addition to your fitness wardrobe.
Price: Rs 2,299. Available online.