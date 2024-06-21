Celebrate World Yoga Day with these products for a perfect yoga session

When it comes to comfort and style for your yoga sessions, the XYXX Hype Cotton Rich Joggers are a perfect choice. Crafted from a premium blend of cotton and polyester, these joggers offer a soft, breathable, and flexible fit that moves with you. The cotton-rich fabric ensures breathability and comfort, keeping you cool and relaxed during your practice. With a tailored design and an elastic waistband, these joggers provide a snug yet comfortable fit, allowing you to move freely without any restrictions. Available in three colours, these joggers are not only great for yoga but also perfect for casual wear, making them a versatile addition to your wardrobe.

Price: Rs 1,499. Available online.