Bid goodbye to monsoon food infections with these four cautions

Here are four such cautions, if taken, might do well to the body.

Avoid outside water

The picture of standing in the drizzle and gulping down spicy puchkas may seem very alluring, but may also invite food infections since one is not very sure of the source of the water. Hence, it is suggested that you boil the water and use, especially the ones that you would be drinking. The best practice is to carry your own water bottle. Wash your utensils in clean water , use boiled water if required. Definitely avoid ice from outside and if you visit diners, ask only for sealed water bottles.

Home cooked food is best!

Try and initiate home cooked food in your diet. Food should be well cooked in order to do away with any bacteria or virus in them. Try not to eat stale food or leftover food a lot. Also, keep the kitchen very clean and make sure there is no growth of mold, or dampness in the kitchen, where your food is cooked. Avoid eating raw or undercooked food as well. Also, make it a conscious point that you do not stop at open counters and gorge on street food as the food may be infested with food flies and other contaminants which can surely give you food infection.