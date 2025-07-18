Bid goodbye to monsoon food infections with these four cautions

The rainy season is the time, when apart from the clichéd cough and cold due to weather changes, one becomes prone to food infections. With numerous bacteria and fungi circulating everywhere, especially through contaminated air and water, stomach infections are not uncommon. While there cannot be a hundred per cent guard against monsoon food infections, one can always be vigilant of what they consume to prevent it to a great extent.
Here are four such cautions, if taken, might do well to the body.
Avoid outside water
The picture of standing in the drizzle and gulping down spicy puchkas may seem very alluring, but may also invite food infections since one is not very sure of the source of the water. Hence, it is suggested that you boil the water and use, especially the ones that you would be drinking. The best practice is to carry your own water bottle. Wash your utensils in clean water , use boiled water if required. Definitely avoid ice from outside and if you visit diners, ask only for sealed water bottles.
Home cooked food is best!
Try and initiate home cooked food in your diet. Food should be well cooked in order to do away with any bacteria or virus in them. Try not to eat stale food or leftover food a lot. Also, keep the kitchen very clean and make sure there is no growth of mold, or dampness in the kitchen, where your food is cooked. Avoid eating raw or undercooked food as well. Also, make it a conscious point that you do not stop at open counters and gorge on street food as the food may be infested with food flies and other contaminants which can surely give you food infection.
Proper storage
With humidity and dampness, both working their ways together during the monsoon, extra care should be taken while you store raw ingredients or cooked food. To avoid bacterial growth, any food which comes with a short life-span must be refrigerated immediately. Items which need not be refrigerated but can be stored outside must be inside air tight containers. When you purchase any packaged food, be careful to run your eyes over the expiry date. Also do a smell test. If you find anything smelling or tasting funny, discard them immediately.
Hygiene is the secret
The only way to avoid getting any monsoon food infections is to maintain proper hygiene. Clean all fruits and vegetables with boiled water or vinegar solution. Store food separately, so as to eliminate chances of cross contamination. Clean your hands before and after eating. Keep your surroundings clean. In fact, just return to the basics to avoid any infections.
