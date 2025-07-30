Bathroom camping is legit, and here’s why people do it

Waking up in the morning and seeing the door to the only bathroom locked for eternity because the house-resident inside it was reading the newspaper, or their favourite book, listening to the radio, or just sleeping, isn’t unheard of. Students in schools or colleges are often found loitering in big bathrooms not only reading or revising and chatting, but also sharing a meal and of course, taking hours to do their make-up. If you had been thinking it is unusual to spend long hours in the bathroom, then think again, because this, exactly this phenomenon is called bathroom camping, and it is very legit, more now than ever.
First things first, what is bathroom camping? When you notice someone taking refuge in the bathroom for an unusual time, it means they are happily settled inside the bathroom and do not plan to come out anytime sooner. This can happen due to a number of reasons. Many, especially who are homeless seek refuge inside public restrooms while individuals make their house washrooms a safe space to shut themselves from the world outside. Locking them up in their rooms or the bathroom is a way of requesting privacy but the need of this privacy can stem from several reasons.
While one wants to escape from their duties and responsibilities, sometimes its as simple as planning to bunk a boring class. At times, one wants to be alone after a bad break-up or sometimes the only motive to be inside the bathroom away from the world is to sit in silence to gain that ‘space’ and ‘ me-time’ one had been craving for; or speak to an imaginary friend who listens. While it is definitely not abnormal to find people around you camping in the bathroom, it may at times be linked to mental health challenges and emotional eruptions in an individual.
Why the bathroom?
If one may ask this question then the answer is simple. Some bathrooms are spacious and well-decorated enough with windows and good ventilation, sometimes people place clocks, newspapers/books, make-up, vanity, radio, mobile stands, medicine box inside the bathroom creating space for all their immediate requirements apart from the fact that it has amenities for relieving themselves.
While locked in the bathroom, one feels in control of the environment and can be the way they want to be. Those going through a flurry of emotions inside can finally let it out and be themselves. They can soak in the situation, and their immediate response, and find the time and space to speculate what to do next.
How serious is bathroom camping?
Bathroom camping, if it happens occasionally, shouldn’t garner much attention. But if an individual is into it very frequently, then it can become worrisome and might need others to intervene with professional care or communication. However, individuals experiencing serious bouts of bathroom camping may be undergoing serious emotional upheavals, and it is better to approach them politely by creating a safe space for communication and bringing up the topic without unnerving them.