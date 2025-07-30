Bathroom camping is legit, and here’s why people do it

First things first, what is bathroom camping? When you notice someone taking refuge in the bathroom for an unusual time, it means they are happily settled inside the bathroom and do not plan to come out anytime sooner. This can happen due to a number of reasons. Many, especially who are homeless seek refuge inside public restrooms while individuals make their house washrooms a safe space to shut themselves from the world outside. Locking them up in their rooms or the bathroom is a way of requesting privacy but the need of this privacy can stem from several reasons.

While one wants to escape from their duties and responsibilities, sometimes its as simple as planning to bunk a boring class. At times, one wants to be alone after a bad break-up or sometimes the only motive to be inside the bathroom away from the world is to sit in silence to gain that ‘space’ and ‘ me-time’ one had been craving for; or speak to an imaginary friend who listens. While it is definitely not abnormal to find people around you camping in the bathroom, it may at times be linked to mental health challenges and emotional eruptions in an individual.