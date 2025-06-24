Reiki and Yoga: How are they different from each other?

Before getting down to answering the question that involves the difference, one should be aware of their meanings. Reiki is a Japanese healing technique through energy while Yoga is an ancient Indian practice which combines meditation, breath work, postures and more. However, there lie major differences between the two.

Into the origin

Reiki originated in early 20th century Japan by Mikao Usui. While Re means universal, Ki refers to energy. Thus Reiki means Universal energy. In fact, it is only through this energy which is transferred by placing the palms over the subject that healing is sent or received. Yoga on the other hand is almost 5000 years old, which derives its existence from Hindu and Vedic philosophy and involves a mixture of various movements and meditation to be practiced.

Going deep within

For those who are unaware of the practices, Reiki as its name suggests is all about energy healing. It is performed when a person is lying down or sitting. Yoga on the other hand is an amalgamation of physical postures, breath work, and meditation. It can be practiced standing, sitting and lying down through the formation of different asanas. While the former only use the hands, the latter uses presence of minds, consciousness along with breathing techniques and hands and legs.