Across certain coastal areas of the world, jellyfishes are in abundance in the beaches. And if you're not careful you can get stung! This can be painful and a jellyfish bite can at times, be venomous. The first thing you should do when a jellyfish stings you is calm down and not give-in to any myths about fast cures.

The immediate things that you should do when a jellyfish stings you is to absolutely stay still till the jellyfish lets go of you. Then come out of the water and make sure that you don’t rub the area because that will cause the sting to release venom and spread rapidly to other parts of the body.

What to do if a jellyfish stings you?