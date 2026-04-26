Do acid blockers affect gut health?

Before going to the crux of the situation, one needs to understand the methods in which antacids are usually consumed. It can be in the form of solid tablets or capsules or through proton pump inhibitors (PPIs). And just like too much of anything consumed by the body has its side effects, antacid or acid blockers too, in the long term, can adversely affect the body functions. Here’s what you need to be aware of.

Low mineral absorption: Excessive consumption of antacids may start showing direct effects on mineral absorption by the body. In fact, studies have shown that Vitamin B12, magnesium and Iron absorption is significantly reduced if one engages in prolonged consumption of antacid, leading to health issues like anemia. In several research studies available in ResearchGate, one can find conclusions like, “The concomitant use of oral iron preparations and antacids causes iron to form macromolecular polymer thereby reducing its absorption as a result of a pH elevation in the stomach”.