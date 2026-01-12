Get your physical activities sorted to avoid these 6 health problems

It may be that you skip physical activities for a few days due to sickness, festivals or travels; but not getting into the habit of it at all is even more dangerous. And here are enough reasons why.

Weight gain: If you don’t engage in any physical activities, the body will tend to accumulate a lot of mass which would in turn make your obese. Obesity is one of the major side –effects of today’s work-life patterns. Once you have gained more than required mass, it truly becomes difficult to reduce. Moreover, obesity is the stepping stone of several other health issues. To combat this, try to stick to nutritious meals, avoid over-eating and snacking, and definitely take adequate breaks where you can go for a stroll in between work to manage the physique.

Cardiac issues: With mass gain in the body, the heart comes under a lot of pressure. This gives rise to several cardiac issues. Moreover, since the heart is under pressure to pump adequate blood to the body, the blood pressure also becomes imbalanced.

Diabetes: With constant sitting down and no movement, you make your body prone to diabetes. This is often a side effect of excessive sugar and sweet consumption without proper ways of burning those calories.