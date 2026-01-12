Get your physical activities sorted to avoid these 6 health problems

As days progress, work-life pattern is increasingly being defined by sitting straight in your cosy places and binge-watching, eating, or working long hours. This significantly cuts physical activities from your life, which in turn is the starting point of several health issues. Given that most work patterns involve sitting, it is crucial to take out time for some physical activity. Be it simply taking a walk or playing a game with your friend, hitting the gym or taking yoga classes, physical activities are a necessity in today’s sticking-to-the-chair lifestyle.
It may be that you skip physical activities for a few days due to sickness, festivals or travels; but not getting into the habit of it at all is even more dangerous. And here are enough reasons why.
Weight gain: If you don’t engage in any physical activities, the body will tend to accumulate a lot of mass which would in turn make your obese. Obesity is one of the major side –effects of today’s work-life patterns. Once you have gained more than required mass, it truly becomes difficult to reduce. Moreover, obesity is the stepping stone of several other health issues. To combat this, try to stick to nutritious meals, avoid over-eating and snacking, and definitely take adequate breaks where you can go for a stroll in between work to manage the physique.
Cardiac issues: With mass gain in the body, the heart comes under a lot of pressure. This gives rise to several cardiac issues. Moreover, since the heart is under pressure to pump adequate blood to the body, the blood pressure also becomes imbalanced.
Diabetes: With constant sitting down and no movement, you make your body prone to diabetes. This is often a side effect of excessive sugar and sweet consumption without proper ways of burning those calories.
Osteoporosis: Zero physical activities often constrict your bones and make them brittle making you the right candidate for osteoporosis. This leads to decreased bone density and body pain all over.
Gall bladder stone: Another issue that might arise due to inactivity is gall bladder stones. Since the body has movement constraints, the body fluids are unable to work to its maximum giving rise to gall bladder stones due to solidification of body fluids.
Anxiety / Depression: Apart from physical issues, not moving around and giving your mind some time out also builds anxiety and depression in the body. Often times, doing the same things over and over again, becomes mechanical and technical without any fun or a hint of change. This gives rise to boredom, questioning the work, questioning your existence and moving on towards developing anxiety or depression.
