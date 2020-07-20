Anti Orange



Ingredients

Gin 60 ml

Carrot juice 100 ml

Ginger juice 10 ml

Lemon juice 10 ml

Himalayan pink salt 1 gm

Cilantro 1 sprig

Method

Add all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker, except for the coriander.

Shake and strain into a Collins glass.

Garnish with a cilantro sprig.

Health benefits of ingredients

Carrots are a particularly good source of beta carotene, fiber, vitamin K1, potassium, and antioxidants.

Ginger is anti-inflammatory and helps reduce sugar levels.

Himalayan pink salt helps to regulate blood sugar.

Shared by Kiron Kumar, Director - F&B at The Park Chennai. Image for representative purposes. Photo credit: Ram HO on Unsplash.