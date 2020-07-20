Recipe: Gin and carrot juice make for an interesting twist in this immunity-boosting cocktail
Anti Orange
Ingredients
Gin
Carrot juice 100 ml
Ginger juice 10 ml
Lemon juice 10 ml
Himalayan pink salt 1 gm
Cilantro 1 sprig
Method
Add all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker, except for the coriander.
Shake and strain into a Collins glass.
Garnish with a cilantro sprig.
Health benefits of ingredients
Carrots are a particularly good source of beta carotene, fiber, vitamin K1, potassium, and antioxidants.
Ginger is anti-inflammatory and helps reduce sugar levels.
Himalayan pink salt helps to regulate blood sugar.
Shared by Kiron Kumar, Director - F&B at The Park Chennai. Image for representative purposes. Photo credit: Ram HO on Unsplash.