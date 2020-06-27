Recipe: These mini fig tarts are so delicious, you won't be able to stop at one!
Ingredients
Serves 10 people
For tart base
o 80 grams Icing Sugar
o 40 grams Egg
o 225 grams Refined Flour
o 1 ml Vanilla Essence
o 135 grams Butter
For Pastry Cream:
o 1oo ml Milk
o 20 grams Sugar
o 20 grams Egg Yolk
o 6 grams Corn Flour
o 4 grams Custard Powder
o 200 grams Whip Cream
For Garnish:
o 80 grams Glaze Gel
o 400 grams Fresh Fig
Method
For tart base
Melt the butter and then icing sugar, add egg, flour and vanilla essence.
Sheet the Dough, Place it in a designed tart mould.
Bake at 200C for 15-20 minutes.
Once ready remove from oven and cool.
For pastry cream
Mix sugar and egg yolk, add milk in a bowl.
In another bowl mix cornflour, custard powder, and water.
Now boil the milk, sugar, egg yolk, while boiling add cornflour mix, add butter and remove from the heat and cool.
How to assemble
Fill the cream in the tart shell, Arrange Caramelized Fig on top, and apply glaze gel on top.
(Shared by Asif Iqbal, Executive Chef, Holiday Inn Chennai OMR IT Expressway)