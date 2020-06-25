With over two decades of culinary experience, Chef Md Shahid Hossain joined Taj Krishna Hyderabad in 2018. He moved to the city of pearls, fine food, architectural gems, and one of the biggest software hubs in the country from the global city and business hub of the Middle East, Dubai. Throughout his career in professional kitchens, chef has developed expertise across diverse cuisines and specializes in Indian and Mediterranean cuisines. This particular Hyderabadi dessert is one which has stayed one of his favourites through the years and perfectly complements the mutton biryani that his mother makes!

Sheer Khurma



Portion: 2 people

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 50 minutes



Ingredients

Full cream milk 150 ml | Thin seviyan (Vermicelli) 30 gms | Sugar 30 gms | Chironji 10 gms | Raisins 5 gms | Pista 5 gms | Dry dates - julienned 1 | Cashew nuts 5 gms | Ghee 10 ml

Md Shahid Hossain, Executive Chef, Taj Krishna, Hyderabad





Method

• Heat a pan, add half of the ghee (5 ml) and roast the vermicelli on medium flame till it’s golden brown, and keep it aside.

• Add the remaining ghee in the pan and fry all the dry fruits till golden brown, and keep it aside.

• In a separate pan, start reducing milk by simmering it for about 10-15 mins.

• Add the roasted vermicelli and cook on a medium flame till it thickens. Keep stirring occasionally to avoid sticking at the bottom of the pan.

• After it thickens, add the sugar and stir it for 2-3 minutes.

• Finish it by adding fried dry fruits.

• Serve it hot.



(Contributed by Md Shahid Hossain, Executive Chef, Taj Krishna, Hyderabad.)