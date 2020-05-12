If the lockdown has made you push your boundaries when it comes to testing your abilities in the kitchen, you could try your hand at a few elaborate fusion dishes at home just to break free from the humdrum dishes. Depending on the availability of ingredients of course, and when you have sufficient time on your hands, try the decadent Rasmalai Tres Leches by Saurabh Udina, the corporate executive chef of Farzi Café, Hyderabad. He says, “The outlet is known for its modernist approach to traditional cuisine and this dessert is one of our signatures.”

Chef Saurabh Udina

Ingredients:

For the chhena or curdled milk variety

Milk: 2.5 litres

White Vinegar: 8 teaspoons

Flour: (For dusting): 1 teaspoon

For sugar syrup

Sugar: 5 cups

Milk: 1/2 cup

Water: 3 cups

For saffron milk

Full Cream Milk: 1 litre

Sugar: 1/4 cup

Saffron Strands: a few

Cardamom: 1/4 teaspoon

For carrot cream

Carrot (boiled and grated): 2 tablespoons

Whipped Cream: 1 cup

Rose Petal Net

Sugar: 1 cup

Dried Rose petals: 2 grams

Method:

For chhena, boil the milk on high heat and set it aside to cool.

Mix vinegar in one and a half cup of water and add it to the milk, stir lightly till it curdles.

Strain it through a piece of muslin cloth and squeeze to remove all water.

Transfer the chhena to a worktop and knead till the mixture is smooth.

Divide it into equal portions of round balls and gently shape it into flat disc and ensure there are no cracks. Make the sugar syrup, cook the discs in it for a while.

Remove from the stove, transfer it in the syrup and cool it.

For the saffron milk, bring the milk to boil, add sugar, saffron strands, cardamom powder and mix well. Cool the mixture.

Squeeze the rasmalai to remove the excess syrup.

Slit the rasmalai into two equal halves and dip in the saffron milk for at least an hour.



Mix the carrots and whipped cream to make the carrot cream.

For the rose petal net, take the caramel and drizzle it over the silpat. Dust over the rose petals and let it cool down for a minute before you dice it into desired shapes.

For plating, take the rasmalai out of the milk, spread carrot cream on top and cover with another layer of rasmalai and repeat another time. Then cover.

Make a quenelle (an elegantly-placed scoop) of carrot cream and place on top of the final disc.



Pour the saffron milk on top of the arranged rasmalai and rose petal net on top of the quenelle.

Sprinkle grated pistachios, almonds and serve.