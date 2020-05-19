Baker-in-chief at artisanal bread and dessert outlet, Ishita Raksha, has the answers to your sweet cravings. How? She is delivering some of her specialities even as the city takes baby steps towards normalcy amid lockdown. “We have a menu with some selected items with no-contact pickup service and limited staff. They have protective gear and a stringent procedure to sanitise the premises,” says Ishita. They have also modified the packaging and added extra layers for safety.

Brownies, anyone?

Some of the specialities you can order include the brownies which have always been their bestsellers. That apart, you can stock up on her tea cakes, banana bread, choco-chip vanilla tea cake and coconut, jaggery and semolina teacake without refined flour and artificial sugar. That apart, the stuffed buns and artisanal bread have proved to be a hit too. Also, for our readers, Ishita gave us the recipe for one of her signature dishes for you to try at home.

Spiced Chocolate and Tangerine Pots de Crème

Prep time and servings

You will need five 60ml shot glasses.

10 minutes prep time plus 1-hour refrigeration to allow it to set.

Saucepan or any vessel to reduce the orange concoction would do.

Ingredients

Orange juice: 200 ml (a little less than a cup)

Good quality dark chocolate (50% preferably): 200gms/1 cup

Star anise: 2 pods

Dried red chilli: 1 whole

Cinnamon sticks- 2 to 3 sticks

Fresh cream - 100gms/ ½ cup

Vanilla essence: 1 teaspoon

Orange essence (optional) - ½ teaspoon

Method

In a saucepan, pour the orange juice, add the star anise, dried red chilli and cinnamon.

Bring it to boil and let it simmer for around five minutes.

Meanwhile, roughly chop the chocolate and put it in a bowl.

In another saucepan boil the cream on simmer while

continuously stirring it. Add the vanilla and orange essence.

Pour the cream over the chopped chocolate and let it sit for one minute.

Once rested, mix vigorously for 2 minutes.

Strain the warm orange juice and pour it over the chocolate and cream

mixture and mix thoroughly.

Pour into shot glasses or serving bowls of your choice.

Let it get set at room temperature for 20 minutes before setting it in the fridge.

for about 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Tip: Best served cold with a dollop of lightly whipped cream

Pictures: Kalyan Yasaswi

