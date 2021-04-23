The Iftar Menu during the month of Ramadan is always light and nutritive and commonly comprises dishes like Haleem, lightly spiced kebabs, fruit platters, fritters and light biryanis among other delicacies. This year, try what celebrity Chef Manish Mehrotra has shared instead — two healthy yet tasty recipes to lift your spirits during the holy days of fasting. Filled with the goodness of almonds these two savouries are easy to make and great to eat.

Chicken Almond Phulka Taco

Ingredients: Almond flakes ½ cup | Tandoori chicken tikka dices 1 cup | Masala gravy ¾ cup | Garam masala 1 tsp | Dry fenugreek leafs (methi) ½ tsp | Freshly chopped coriander 1 tbsp | Lemon juice 1 tsp | Butter 2 tsp | Heavy cream 1 tsp | Refined oil 1 tbsp | Chopped ginger 1 tbsp | Chopped garlic 1 tbsp | Cumin seeds 1 tsp | Whole wheat flour ½ cup | Almond flour ¼ cup | Water 5 tbsp | Salt to taste | Green chutney 2 tbsp | Mayonnaise 2 tbsp | Pickled vegetable 3 tbsp

Method

● Roast almond flakes in preheated oven at 180°C for 4 minutes or till golden colour.

● Heat oil in a pan, add chopped garlic and chopped ginger; sauté it for 6-8 seconds.

● Add masala gravy and diced tandoori chicken.

● Cook to evenly coat the chicken pieces and finish with chopped coriander, dry fenugreek leaves, lemon juice, butter and cream.

● In a bowl, add wheat flour, almond flour, salt as required and knead into a soft dough.

● Divide dough into 25 gm balls and roll them in a 5-inch disk.

● Heat a flat bottom pan and cook this rolled disk evenly on each side till golden in colour by applying little ghee

● In a serving platter, take the phulka and put the chicken mixture on it.

● Drizzle some green chutney and mayonnaise on it. Put some pickled vegetable on the side.

● Serve, by garnishing it with roasted almond flakes as an open face taco.

Almond and Amaranth Kebab

Ingredients: Whole almond ¼ cup | Amaranth flour ½ cup | Almond flour ½ cup | Chopped ginger 2 tsp | Chopped garlic 1 tsp | Chopped green chilli 1 tsp | Chopped red onions 3 tbsp | Boiled potato mashed 2 tbsp | Salt to taste | Red chilli powder ½ tsp | Garam masala powder ¼ tsp | Freshly chopped coriander leaves 1 tbsp | Oil (for grilling)

Method

● Roast almond in preheated oven at 180°C for 4 minutes and cut them roughly once cooled.

● In a bowl, combine amaranth flour, almond flour, roughly chopped almonds, chopped ginger, chopped onion, chopped green chilli, mashed potatoes, salt, red chilli powder, garam masala powder and chopped coriander leaves. Mix thoroughly.

● Portion the mix in 25 gm size and keep it aside on a plate.

● Heat oil in a pan on medium flame; pan-fry kebabs to golden and crisp.

● Serve hot kebabs with chutney.

