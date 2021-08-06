Recipe: Bloody Mary muffins for cocktail hour, anyone?
Bloody Mary muffins
Makes 12
A grown-up savoury snack for sharing with friends. Intensely flavoured tomato muffins with a kick of Worcestershire and Tabasco sauce topped with cream cheese and a sprig of celery.
Preparation time: 15 minutes including decorating
Cooking time: 8-9 minutes
Ingredients
Muffins
● 100g plain flour
● ½ teaspoon baking powder
● ¼ teaspoon bicarbonate of soda
● ½ teaspoon celery salt
● ¼ teaspoon black pepper
● 5 tablespoons milk
● 1 tablespoon olive oil
● 1 tablespoon tomato purée
● 1 medium egg
● 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
● ½-1 teaspoon Tabasco© sauce, depending on taste
● 40g sun blush-tomatoes, chopped
Topping
● 55g cream cheese
● 1-2 sticks of celery, from the heart with some leaves, cut into very small sticks
Method
1. Pre-heat the oven 200°C/180°C fan/Gas Mark 6.
2. Sift the flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda, celery salt and pepper into a medium bowl and mix together.
3. Measure the milk into a jug and whisk in the egg, olive oil, tomato purée, Worcestershire and Tabasco sauces.
4. Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients, pour in the wet ingredients and add the chopped tomatoes. Combine everything together to make a batter.
5. Spoon the mixture equally between the mini muffin tray cups. Bake in the centre of the oven for 8-9 minutes until golden brown and well risen. Remove from the tin and cool.
6. Spread the tops with the cream cheese and top each muffin with 3-4 pieces of the celery. Serve straight away or place into an airtight container and store in the refrigerator. Consume within 24
hours.
Storage tip
● The muffins can be frozen at the end of stage 4 for up to a month in an airtight container.
(Shared by Le Creuset)