Recipe: Bloody Mary muffins for cocktail hour, anyone?

Bloody Mary muffins

Makes 12

A grown-up savoury snack for sharing with friends. Intensely flavoured tomato muffins with a kick of Worcestershire and Tabasco sauce topped with cream cheese and a sprig of celery.



Preparation time: 15 minutes including decorating

Cooking time: 8-9 minutes



Ingredients



Muffins

● 100g plain flour

● ½ teaspoon baking powder

● ¼ teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

● ½ teaspoon celery salt

● ¼ teaspoon black pepper

● 5 tablespoons milk

● 1 tablespoon olive oil

● 1 tablespoon tomato purée

● 1 medium egg

● 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

● ½-1 teaspoon Tabasco© sauce, depending on taste

● 40g sun blush-tomatoes, chopped



Topping

● 55g cream cheese

● 1-2 sticks of celery, from the heart with some leaves, cut into very small sticks

Method

1. Pre-heat the oven 200°C/180°C fan/Gas Mark 6.

2. Sift the flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda, celery salt and pepper into a medium bowl and mix together.

3. Measure the milk into a jug and whisk in the egg, olive oil, tomato purée, Worcestershire and Tabasco sauces.

4. Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients, pour in the wet ingredients and add the chopped tomatoes. Combine everything together to make a batter.

5. Spoon the mixture equally between the mini muffin tray cups. Bake in the centre of the oven for 8-9 minutes until golden brown and well risen. Remove from the tin and cool.

6. Spread the tops with the cream cheese and top each muffin with 3-4 pieces of the celery. Serve straight away or place into an airtight container and store in the refrigerator. Consume within 24

hours.

Storage tip

● The muffins can be frozen at the end of stage 4 for up to a month in an airtight container.

(Shared by Le Creuset)