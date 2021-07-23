Mumbai’s The Blue Tiffin shares recipe of their signature dish, Makai Ka Kees

The Blue Tiffin, a newly launched cloud kitchen in Mumbai, aims to celebrate the rich legacy of India. As part of their menu, curated by Chef Amit Puri, it features recipes from royal kitchens of Thanjavur Marathas (Tamil Nadu), Chola Dynasty (Chettinad), Awadhs (Lucknow), Rajputs (Rajasthan), Hyderabadi Nizams (Deccan), Nizams and Sailana family (Madhya Pradesh), and Katoch family (Kangra, Himachal Pradesh).

We recently sampled the food and were pleasantly surprised by the sheer variety it offered. Their appetisers - Matar Tikki, Mewar Paneer Methi Ke Sule, Sirka Mirch ka Murg Tikka and Galouti Kebab - demand special mention. The pan-fried tikkis made from peas were soft and lightly flavoured but when served along with the accompanying coriander and mint chutney, they turned quite appetising. Popular with the royals of Jodhpur, Mewar Paneer Methi Ke Sule had paneer marinated with spices and khoya and stuffed with dry methi leaves. Cooked in tandoor, the creamy paneer tikka had a subtle aroma of methi and was mildly flavoured. On the other hand, the chicken tikka marinated in vinegar-soaked 'boria' chillies was juicy and spicy, just how we like it. We were also full of praises for their Galouti Kebab. Belonging to Awadhi cuisine, the melt-in-mouth kebabs made from finely minced lamb had a heavenly mix of spices, making it very flavourful.



(L-R, clockwise): Matar Tikki, Mewar Paneer Methi Ke Sule, Galouti Kebab and Sirka Mirch ka Murg Tikka

In the main course, we tried the rich Gobind Gatta curry from Rajasthan, a tangy Boondi Ka Khatta, mildly-spicy Kheema Methi Matar and Telangana’s Gongura Chicken. But, the dish that left us impressed the most was their Makai Ka Kees, a speciality of Indoor. Made from corn, this delicacy is also considered light on the stomach. We liked it so much that we asked the chef to share his recipe and he obliged.

Ingredients: 1 cup American corn kernels, 1 tablespoon oil, 1 teaspoon cumin seeds, 1 teaspoon mustard seeds, 1 sprig curry leaves, ½ teaspoon green chillies (chopped), ½ inch ginger (chopped), a pinch of asafoetida, ¼ teaspoon turmeric, salt to taste, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 2 tablespoons grated coconut, coriander for garnish



Method:



• Grate fresh corn and keep it aside in a bowl.

• Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, curry leaves and allow them to splutter. Now, add green chillies, ginger and asafoetida and saute. Add in the turmeric powder and saute well.

• Pour in the grated corn and cook on a slow flame until the corn is fully cooked and well combined, keep stirring occasionally.

• The cooked corn should resemble a porridge. Adjust consistency with a little water.

• Add in the lemon juice and salt.

• When done, transfer the kees to a serving bowl.

• Garnish with freshly grated coconut and coriander and serve hot.



Also read | ITC Hotels Mumbai's feel-good menu is hearty and healthy