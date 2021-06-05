If you have been wondering how to use peels and skins of fruits and vegetables, here are two recipes

In India, the household food waste estimate is about 68 million tonnes a year, and a significant portion of it includes peels and skins from fruits and vegetables. This World Environment Day, let's pledge to include them consciously in our meals. If you have been wondering how? Here are two recipes from Chef Natasha Gandhi, Founder, House of Millets.

Turai Peel Kebabs





Turai or Lauki peels are low in calories and extremely rich in dietary fibre, nutrients. And, with some work they can be transformed into delicious melt-in-mouth Kebabs.

Ingredients: Turai peels - 2 cups, whole spices (2-3 Kashmiri chilli, 3 cloves, 3 elaichi, 2 cinnamon, 5-6 black pepper, 1 bay leaf, onion - 1, chana dal (soaked overnight) - 1/2 cup, red chilli powder - 1tsp, turmeric powder - 1/2 tsp, water - 1/2 cup, roasted besan - 1/4 cup, oil as needed and salt to taste



Recipe:

1. In a pressure cooker, heat oil and add whole spices. Add chopped onions and saute.

2. Add turai peels along with chana dal. Add red chilli powder, turmeric powder and salt. Mix them well, add 1/2 cup water and pressure cook on high flame for 2 whistles.

3. Once the dal is cooked and peel softened, transfer it to a mixer blender and blend it into a smooth paste

4. Add roasted besan and mix well so that it gets a soft dough-like consistency.

5. Shape them into kebabs and pan fry with little oil till they turn golden on both sides.



Watermelon Rind Dosa

Like cucumber, every part of a watermelon is edible. But to make this dosa, we only need the thick white flesh of the rind and not the green skin. But, don't throw away the green part, it can be used to make plant compost and to help it break down quicker, cut it into small chunks before adding it to the compost.

Ingredients: Watermelon rind - 1/2 cup. rice flour - 1/4 cup, semolina - 1/4 cup, chickpea flour - 1/2 tbsp, water - 1/2 cup and salt to taste

Recipe:

1. Take watermelon rind, add rice flour, semolina, semolina, chickpea flour, salt and water and blend it into a paste. The batter should be flowy but not runny.

2. Let the mixture rest for 15-20 mins

3. Grease pan with oil, let it heat. Pour the batter and spread it like dosa.

4. Once it achieves light brown colour remove and enjoy with chutney

