Just recently, the UN announced the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets. The resolution, which was initiated by India and supported by over 70 nations, is aimed at raising awareness on the health and sustainability benefits of millets. Also, it has been noticed that there is currently a great acceptance for millets as a staple among the fitness-savvy millennial population who are adapting it relevant to the 21st century diet. Tata Consumer Soulfull, a leading millet-based cereal brand, aims at reinventing millet products and we sourced two delicious recipes by Arpita Darooka, Tata Consumer Soulfull Recipe Panel. Enjoy!

Chocolate Millet Muesli Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 cup Soulfull cranberry and chocolate muesli - pulsed

1 medium sized banana

1.5 eggs or 4 tbsp ground flax in 1 tbsp water - let it rest for 5 mins

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup milk

2 tbsp melted butter

1/2 tsp baking powder

How to make:

In a bowl mix muesli, banana, egg or flax egg, vanilla, milk and butter and whisk well. Just ensure it’s mixed well and not over whisked. If the batter looks thick, add more milk Let the batter rest for 10-15 mins Heat a flat pan, brush a little oil and pour a ladleful of batter. When bubbles appear flip and let it cook from the other side Top it up with chocolate chips, walnuts, shaved almonds, honey or maple syrup and fruits of choice

Overnight Millet Muesli

Ingredients:

1 cup of Soulfull Fruits, Nuts & Seeds Muesli

2/3rd cup of milk (you can choose any kind of milk you prefer)

2 spoons of pumpkin seeds to garnish

Blueberries, passion fruit or any fruit of your choice for topping

How to make: