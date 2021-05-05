Mother's Day special: From No-bake Cheesecake to Mango Mousse and Apricot Popsicle, here are three easy dessert recipes to make the most important woman in your life feel special

Mother's Day is around the corner. And, what better than making a dessert yourself to make the most important woman in your life feel special. Agree? To help you out in this pursuit, we have sourced three easy and seasonal recipes from Devashree Muni, Founder and Head Chef, Cocoa Cellar, a patisserie delivering alcohol-infused desserts in Mumbai.

Check them out and let us know which one are you trying this weekend:

1. No-Bake Passionfruit Cheesecake







Ingredients:

For the crust: Crushed Biscuits - 100g, Melted butter - 55g

For the Filling: Whipping Cream - 175g, Sugar - 80g, Cream Cheese - 225g, Passionfruit pulp - 120g

For serving: Whipping Cream, Passionfruit pulp (with seeds)

Method:

• Mix the biscuits & butter and press down in cup & chill

• Now for the filling, combine cream and sugar, beat till soft peaks. Add cream cheese followed by pulp and mix till it becomes smooth.

• Pour filling in prepared cups

• Garnish with whipped cream and dollop of the passionfruit pulp with seeds



2. Apricot Amaretto Popsicle







Ingredients:

For Amaretto Mix: Coconut Milk - 1 can, Sugar - 1/3rd cup, Salt - a pinch, Amaretto - 2 tbsp

For Apricot Mix: Apricot - 1 cup, Sugar- 1 tbsp, Amaretto - 1 tbsp

Method:

• Whisk coconut milk, sugar, salt and amaretto. Allow it to chill for 1 hour.

• Combine apricots, sugar and amaretto. Heat it for 10 mins or until it becomes soft

• Now pour it into a food processor & allow it cool to room temperature

• Fill popsicle moulds. Freeze Overnight.

3. Mango Mousse







Ingredients: Mangoes - 2, Sugar - 1 tbsp, Whipping cream - 1 cup

Method:

• Blend together the mango pieces & sugar until smooth

• Whip the cream till soft peaks

• Fold the cream into mango pieces in 3 parts

• Set in glasses in the refrigerator for 2 hours