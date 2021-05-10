Mango Thandai



Ingredients

1. Aamras – 200 gms

2. Thandai Syrup – 150 ml

3. Milk – 1 ltr

4. Sugar – 150 gms

5. Almonds – 10 gms

6. Pistachios – 10 gms

7. Kesar – 2 mg



Method

1. Boil the milk and keep aside to come to room temperature, once the milk reaches room temperature cool the milk in the refrigerator.

2. Remove the cold milk from the refrigerator and add sugar, stir and dissolve the sugar.

3. Add the rest of the ingredients and stir well.

4. Garnish with saffron.

5. Serve chilled preferably.

Shared by Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary, Corporate Chef - Khandani Rajdhani.