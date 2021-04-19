Kacchi Kairi Ring Dhokla

(Serves 20 pieces)

Ingredients

Ukra rice ½ kg

Urad dal 100 gms

Eno 1 tbsp

Oil 2 tbsp

Raw Mango 1 cup (grated)

Green Chilli Paste 1tbsp

Ginger Paste ½ tbsp

Rai ¼ tbsp

White Till ½ tbsp

Curry leaves 10

Green Chillies ½ tbsp slit

Hing powder 1 Panch



Method

Mix ukra rice and udad dal and soak in clean water for 6 hours.

Then drain water and grind well and rest for 3 hours.

Add green chilli paste, ginger paste, salt, oil, Eno, grated raw mango and hing in it. Make a thick batter, add water if needed.

Put oil in Ring Dhokla moulds and fill batter in all the moulds.

Put all the moulds in the steamer for 20 minutes.

Then take out from the steamer and prepare a tadka with white till, rai, curry leaves and slit green chilli. And serve with Kairi chutney.



Kairi Khopra Chutney

 Raw Mango 1 cup (chopped)

 Fresh grated coconut 1 cup

 Chopped green chilli 1 tbsp

 Cumin seeds 1 tsp, ½ tsp Asafoetida, 1 tsp oil, Salt to taste



Method

1. Grind all the ingredients in a mix into a coarse texture. Add water only if required

2. Heat oil in a pan. Add a little oil. Add some cumin seeds. Once it crackles, add the tempering to the chutney.

3. Mix the chutney and serve.

Shared by Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary, Corporate Chef - Khandani Rajdhani.