Chocolate & Orange cake

Ingredients



Eggs 250 gms

Castor sugar 125 gms

Honey 75gms

Almond powder 75 gms

Refined flour 120 gms

Cocoa powder 25 gms

Baking Powder 8 gms

Cream 120 gms

Butter 75 gms

Dark Chocolate (callebaut) 50 gms

Orange Zest (from 2 oranges)

Chef Astik Oberoi

Method

- Mix eggs with sugar, honey and orange zest.

- Whip at slow speed with whisk attachment for 3-4 minutes, till lightly foamy.

- Melt cream, butter and chocolate together.

- Add this mix to the above egg mixture slowly and keep mixing.

- Mix all the dry ingredients in a bowl separately.

- Add the dry ingredients and mix gently with a spatula.

- Pour the mix in a greased travel cake mould.

- Rest for 2 hours in a refrigerator.

- Bake at 160C for 40-45min.

- Cool on a wire rack.

Contributed by Pastry Chef Astik Oberoi.