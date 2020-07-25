Recipe: This Chocolate and Orange cake is indulgent and fabulous
Chocolate & Orange cake
Ingredients
Eggs 250 gms
Castor sugar 125 gms
Honey 75gms
Almond powder 75 gms
Refined flour 120 gms
Cocoa powder 25 gms
Baking Powder 8 gms
Cream 120 gms
Butter 75 gms
Dark Chocolate (callebaut) 50 gms
Orange Zest (from 2 oranges)
Method
- Mix eggs with sugar, honey and orange zest.
- Whip at slow speed with whisk attachment for 3-4 minutes, till lightly foamy.
- Melt cream, butter and chocolate together.
- Add this mix to the above egg mixture slowly and keep mixing.
- Mix all the dry ingredients in a bowl separately.
- Add the dry ingredients and mix gently with a spatula.
- Pour the mix in a greased travel cake mould.
- Rest for 2 hours in a refrigerator.
- Bake at 160C for 40-45min.
- Cool on a wire rack.
Contributed by Pastry Chef Astik Oberoi.