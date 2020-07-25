Recipe: These Cranberry Almond White Chocolate cookies are going to be a hit with your friends!
Cranberry Almond White Chocolate cookies
Ingredients
White chocolate 80 gms
Cranberry 60 gms
Chopped almonds 100 gms
Flour 94 gms
Coconut milk powder 38 gms
Baking soda 2 gms
Milk powder 25 gms
Soft butter 75 gms
Milk 15 gms
Custard powder 18.5 gms
Method
- Cream butter and sugar, and add milk slowly.
- Mix all dry ingredients.
- Add dry ingredients in butter and sugar batter. Mix nicely.
- Add all dry fruits and chocolates.
- Divide the dough into 25 gms portions and make the rounds.
- Bake at 160 °C for 15-20 minutes.
Contributed by Chef Ramandeep Singh Bagga.