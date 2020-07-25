Cranberry Almond White Chocolate cookies

Ingredients

White chocolate 80 gms

Cranberry 60 gms

Chopped almonds 100 gms

Flour 94 gms

Coconut milk powder 38 gms

Baking soda 2 gms

Milk powder 25 gms

Soft butter 75 gms

Milk 15 gms

Custard powder 18.5 gms

Method

- Cream butter and sugar, and add milk slowly.

- Mix all dry ingredients.

- Add dry ingredients in butter and sugar batter. Mix nicely.

- Add all dry fruits and chocolates.

- Divide the dough into 25 gms portions and make the rounds.

- Bake at 160 °C for 15-20 minutes.

Contributed by Chef Ramandeep Singh Bagga.