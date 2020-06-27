Ingredients

Serves 10 people



For tart base

o 80 grams Icing Sugar

o 40 grams Egg

o 225 grams Refined Flour

o 1 ml Vanilla Essence

o 135 grams Butter

For Pastry Cream:

o 1oo ml Milk

o 20 grams Sugar

o 20 grams Egg Yolk

o 6 grams Corn Flour

o 4 grams Custard Powder

o 200 grams Whip Cream

o 400 grams Fresh Orange pulp



For garnish

o 80 grams Glaze Gel



Method



For tart base

 Melt the butter and then icing sugar, add egg, flour and vanilla essence.

 Sheet the Dough, Place it in a designed tart mould.

 Bake at 200C for 15-20 minutes.

 Once ready remove from oven and cool.



For pastry cream

 Mix sugar and egg yolk, add milk in a bowl.

 In another bowl mix cornflour, custard powder, and water.

 Now boil the milk, sugar, egg yolk, while boiling add cornflour mix, add butter, Fresh orange pulp and remove from the heat and cool.



Assembling the tart

 Fill the cream in the tart shell and apply glaze gel on top.

(Shared by Asif Iqbal, Executive Chef, Holiday Inn Chennai OMR IT Expressway)