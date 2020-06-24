Recipe: This Ragi and Coconut slice makes for a delicious and healthy dessert
Ragi and Coconut Slice
Ingredients
ITC Aashirvaad Ragi flour 1 cup
Coconut milk 2 cup
Jaggery 4 tbsp
Cashew nut crushed 2 tbsp
Almond powder 1 tbsp
Cardamom powder 1 tsp
Ghee for greasing 4 tsp
Salt a pinch
Grated coconut 4 tbsp
Method
1. Toast the grated coconut on a pan for 1 minute and leave it aside.
2. In a heavy bottom pan, add jaggery, coconut milk, ragi flour, and salt. Start cooking over low heat
for 2 minutes.
3. Then incorporate crushed cashew nut, almond powder, and cardamom powder. Further, cook
the mixture for 4- 5 minutes. Until the mixture becomes thick.
4. Grease the pan with ghee and sprinkle with toasted coconut.
5. Transfer the mixture to a greased pan and allow it to set for 30 minutes at room temperature
6. Cut into the desired shape and serve.
(Shared by Chef Uchit Vohra of the ITC Gardenia, Bangalore.)