Ragi and Coconut Slice

Ingredients

ITC Aashirvaad Ragi flour 1 cup

Coconut milk 2 cup

Jaggery 4 tbsp

Cashew nut crushed 2 tbsp

Almond powder 1 tbsp

Cardamom powder 1 tsp

Ghee for greasing 4 tsp

Salt a pinch

Grated coconut 4 tbsp



Method

1. Toast the grated coconut on a pan for 1 minute and leave it aside.

2. In a heavy bottom pan, add jaggery, coconut milk, ragi flour, and salt. Start cooking over low heat

for 2 minutes.

3. Then incorporate crushed cashew nut, almond powder, and cardamom powder. Further, cook

the mixture for 4- 5 minutes. Until the mixture becomes thick.

4. Grease the pan with ghee and sprinkle with toasted coconut.

5. Transfer the mixture to a greased pan and allow it to set for 30 minutes at room temperature

6. Cut into the desired shape and serve.

(Shared by Chef Uchit Vohra of the ITC Gardenia, Bangalore.)