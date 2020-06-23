Apple Tart

Ingredients

· 1 cup sugar, divided

· 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

· 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

· 6 medium tart apples, peeled and thinly sliced

· 1 tablespoon butter

· Pastry for a single-crust pie

Method

1. In a 10-inch cast-iron or ovenproof skillet, heat 3/4 cup sugar, stirring constantly until it is liquefied and golden brown. Remove from the heat.

2. In a small bowl, combine the flour, cinnamon and remaining sugar. Arrange half the apples in a single layer in skillet. Sprinkle with half the sugar mixture. Arrange half the remaining apples in a circular pattern over sugar; sprinkle with remaining sugar mixture. Place remaining apples over all, keeping the top as level as possible. Dot with butter.

3. Roll out pastry to 11-inch. circle; place over apples, pressing gently to completely cover. Do not flute. Bake at 400°C until apples are tender and golden brown, about 50 minutes. Cool 5 minutes before inverting onto a serving plate.

(Shared by the Virginia Tourism Corporation)