Recipe: This mango lassi is so delicious, you will be making it all summer long!
Mango Lassi
Ingredients
1. Yoghurt – 1 kg
2. Sugar – 200 gms / to taste
3. Mango puree – 200 gms
4. Elaichi powder – 1 tbsp
5. Mint leaves – to garnish
6. Ice cubes – for blending
Method
1. Spoon the yoghurt in a mixing bowl or a big jug.
2. Pour the yoghurt, Sugar, a couple of ice cubes and blend with a manual blender (ghotni), till the yoghurt has blended into a smooth texture. (Avoid using an electric blender, high-speed blending separates the milk solids and makes the lassi thinner)
3. Now pour the mango puree and blend well into the base lassi.
4. Pour in a glass with some ice cubes and garnish with mint leaves.
Shared by Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary, Corporate Chef - Khandani Rajdhani.