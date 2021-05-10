Mango Lassi

Ingredients

1. Yoghurt – 1 kg

2. Sugar – 200 gms / to taste

3. Mango puree – 200 gms

4. Elaichi powder – 1 tbsp

5. Mint leaves – to garnish

6. Ice cubes – for blending



Method

1. Spoon the yoghurt in a mixing bowl or a big jug.

2. Pour the yoghurt, Sugar, a couple of ice cubes and blend with a manual blender (ghotni), till the yoghurt has blended into a smooth texture. (Avoid using an electric blender, high-speed blending separates the milk solids and makes the lassi thinner)

3. Now pour the mango puree and blend well into the base lassi.

4. Pour in a glass with some ice cubes and garnish with mint leaves.

Shared by Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary, Corporate Chef - Khandani Rajdhani.