Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Here's an easy recipe for Puran Poli Modak

Ganesh Chaturthi, actually the entire Ganesh Utsav, and modaks go hand-in-hand. After all, how can one celebrate the festival without indulging in Lord Ganesha's favourite sweet dish - modaks. While we have prepared a list of five places that are serving different varieties of modaks online in Mumbai, we know some of you like to try your hand at making new delicacies. So, we reached out to chefs at Bombay Sweet Shop and here's their recipe for Puran Poli Modaks (we bet there can't be a better combination out there for people who love the true Maharashtrian food):



Ingredients: Malai Peda base - 200 gm, Saffron -1/4 tsp, Bengal gram dal - 75 gm, Black jaggery - 1, Cardamom powder - ¼ tsp and Pepper powder - 1/2 tsp

Method:



• Wash Bengal gram dal. Boil it in water till it becomes soft. Decant the water on top.

• Add jaggery to the cooked dal. Heat again, keep turning it over constantly until it forms a lump.

• Let this cool down for a bit and afterwards grind it into a smooth paste without adding water. Add cardamom and pepper powder to it. Your puran is ready.

• Make small balls of this and keep it aside in the fridge.

• Powder the saffron using a motor and pestle. Add this to the malai peda base and mix well.

• Now put some of the saffron peda into the modak mould. Create a cavity in the bottom of the mould and fill it with the puran prepared earlier. Close the cavity with some more peda mix, and then demould.

• Puran Poli Modaks are ready, serve them at room temperature.



