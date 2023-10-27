UnMasqueing: The newest dating trend that you must know about ahead of Halloween

All set to attend a spooky soirée this year? Well, before you get started on whatever kitschy and creepy costume you plan to rock on Halloween and spend hours online looking for potential plus ones, let us walk you through the latest online dating trend, UnMasqueing.

As per a survey conducted by Bumble with respect to this trend, Indians on online dating apps prefer their potential suitors to be as real and authentic as possible. Even if they do not share the same interests as the person they are chatting with online, they do not want them to put on masks and disguise themselves as someone they are not.

The survey suggests that Indian singles online want their dates to be real and raw when they meet for the first time as those are the building grounds of a healthy and trustful relationship moving forward. Here are some facts from the study that piqued our interest:

53% of Indians surveyed say they would consider faking to make themselves more appealing. On the other hand, 42% of Indians surveyed say they put on the facade of confidence while 34% of Indians surveyed pretend to sound intelligent and 32% of them use humour as their shield.

Talking about the study, Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble shares, “There's nothing sexier than being your authentic self, especially when it comes to love and relationships. By staying true to yourself, you allow yourself the best shot at having meaningful conversations as you get to know someone better.”

