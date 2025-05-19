Is lack of sex affecting the way you look?

• There are so many young girls who have pimple problems in their twenties and go to great lengths to get rid of them. However, most of these skins clear up after marriage.

• It’s not that every person who has bad skin suffers from sexual suppressions; it’s just that an unhealthy sexual relationship can lead to bad skin and skin problems.

• In fact it was so sad to see this Valentines Day so many youngsters out celebrating (or trying to) but looking quite lost and ‘out of love’.

For God sake, get some spice back into your lives. Where has all the romance gone? I came across couples who haven’t been out alone for a quite romantic evening for years and just shrug and say well what about the kids they might feel neglected, or what’s an evening without the children! Don’t be so boring. Where were the kids before? In fact so many couples are lost for conversation with each other because they’ve never really bothered to speak to each other unless it’s about the laundry, or the school grades or the neighbour having an affair with the grocer!

• When was the last time you looked into each other’s eyes? Or noticed how handsome he was looking in that blue sweater?

• When was the last time you actually complimented your loved one on how stunning she was looking the other night?

• Bring back some romance to your lives, whether it’s with candles or music or a long walk in the rain that leads to sex later, the important thing is to involve your body and mind and enjoy what you are doing to each other’s bodies.

I get a lot of letters for aphrodisiacs but believe me you’ll never really need them as long as you don’t have a serious physical problem. Sex is sacred and so is your body. Learn to love and enjoy both of them and see the difference in the way your skin looks.