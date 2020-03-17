As companies and organisations are preparing themselves to combat the coronavirus outbreak, fast food chains have begun to introduce an innovative 'zero contact' food delivery service.

A report confirmed that Domino's Pizza has introduced 'Zero Contact Delivery' across all its 1,325 restaurants in the country.

To avail the Zero Contact Delivery service, customers need to use the latest version of the Domino's app and select the 'Zero Contact Delivery' option while placing an order.

According to reports, once the 'Safe Delivery Expert' arrives with the order, he/she will place the meal package at the customer’s doorstep in a carry bag, before moving back to a safe distance.

The 'Safe Delivery Experts' will wait to ensure that the package is collected, said the reports, adding that the new service is applicable for all prepaid orders made through the app.

In addition to this service, Domino’s is ensuring that all its employees comply with hygiene and safety protocols at all of its restaurants.

Mc Donald's has also launched a similar 'Contactless Delivery' service, according to reports, where customers can receive their orders without coming in contact with the delivery staff.

The food chains have introduced this feature as an additional precautionary measure to ensure the safety of both customers and the delivery staff, said reports.

According to a press release, the crew members who assemble the food, the ones who pack the food and the runner - none of them will touch the food with bare hands, and they will take all possible precautions to ensure complete hygiene.

The packages will be sealed and delivered at a pre-appointed spot outside the customer's doorstep, who will then watch from a safe distance as the package is retrieved and the customer goes back into their homes.

Further reports of similar initiatives are doing the rounds on social media, and more food delivery services are expected to follow suit and offer 'contact-less' services.