American singer, songwriter, and actress Lady Gaga has chosen to go into self-quarantine, in view of the novel coronavirus / COVID-19 outbreak.

Over the weekend, the Grammy Award-winning artist shared a post on social media, telling her fans about making the mover after consulting with physicians.

'So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups,' said the artiste.

'I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it. I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God — she said we’re gonna be ok,' Lady Gaga added.

Alongside the note, the singer shared a photo of herself with her three dogs on her couch.

Earlier, just before this update, the star also shared a screen-grab of a recent tweet she shared, which read, 'Now it’s as important as ever to be kind. For those who are sick, or those who are not and are scared. We’re in this together. I love you world.'

In another post, Lady Gaga said, 'This is reminding I think a lot of us what it is to both feel like and be a human being. I think it’s so important to acknowledge that we are and must be a global kind singular community.'

'We can’t do this without kindness. And corona virus is not prejudiced. My thought for the day is to accept there will be times we feel powerless and out of control — but we can fill that space with kindness and be a part of the solution to a world problem,' she wrote.

'We then have control. We can create healing by learning how to be kind and take care of each other and ourselves during this time,' added the massively popular singer and star.