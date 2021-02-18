For most millennial professionals, the smartwatch has become a necessary gadget to keep their lifestyle under check. A constant companion, the demand for a well-performing and accurate tracker is hard to get in an affordable range. Here's a list of a few brands that offer a full-blown smartwatch experience in the most affordable price range. They monitor your various physical activities, track health parameters, let you stream music and even provide an SOS feature. But the best part is that they are all available well under Rs 5,000.

Fire-Boltt Smartwatch: This full-touch smartwatch from the house of Fire-Boltt boasts of being among the first few smartwatches to be equipped with SPO2 tracking feature, along with other health parameters like heart rate and blood pressure. The Fire-Boltt smartwatch looks sleek and fashionable and features a full-HD capacitive touch display. Its Wrist Sense technology turns on the display automatically whenever needed. The smartwatch has a standby time of 360 hours, offering a battery life of up to eight days. There are seven workout modes to choose from for various activities such as cycling, running and walking. Also, you don’t need to remove the watch from your wrist in case of excessive sweating or rain.

boAt Storm

boAt Storm: This smartwatch by boAt comes with full touch 2.5D curved display. The responsive touch and colour display add ease of functioning and style. You can monitor your sleep and uninterrupted heart rate, along with blood oxygen and blood pressure levels. boAt Storm is especially for those who perform high-intensity workouts, requiring precise health and fitness monitoring. It also boasts of guided breathing mechanism, that guides the users with mindfulness and controlled breathing, eventually lowering heart rate and decreasing stress level. It further has a smart activity tracker for calories, steps and distance, apart from eight active sports modes for activities like running, walking, and yoga among others.

Realme Watch

Realme Watch: The smartwatch from Realme comes with a large 1.4-inch colour touch screen and has a real-time heart monitor, blood oxygen level monitor, in addition to an intelligent activity tracker with as many as 14 sports modes. It offers up to nine days of battery life and Smart Connect mechanism to control your phone camera and music from your watch. The Realme watch supports notifications for text as well as calls and weighs as little as 30 grams.

Amazfit Bip S

Amazfit Bip S: The USP of this smartwatch is its battery life that extends up to 15 days. The smartwatch also has a built-in GPS and a 1.28” transflective colour display along with two in-built editable dials and more than 40 watch faces. The ultra-lightweight and thin smartwatch offers 5ATM water resistance and 10 sports modes. Besides, it offers sleep monitor and activity tracking with distance and heart rate, among others.

Noise Colorfit Pro 2

Noise Colorfit Pro 2: This smartwatch comes with a 1.3” colour display with full capacitive touch, supporting comfortable taps and swipes. It is feather-light and has an in-built optical heart rate monitor, that measures the heart rate every five minutes. You can choose from nine different sports modes while performing different activities such as climbing, work-out and yoga. You can track all your activities by connecting this smartwatch with Google Fit. Also, its sleep monitoring system tells you if your sleep was deep or light.