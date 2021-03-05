Suresh Raina is among the handful of cricketers who scored centuries across formats having played 18 tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals with nearly 8,000 international runs. The 34-year-old, who just launched a babycare brand, Maate, along with his wife, Priyanka, is keen to set up sports academies to train young cricketers. We peeked into the life of this busy father of two to get a glimpse of how he stays fit. Excerpts:

You’ve always been vocal about wellness and health for women through the Gracia Raina Foundation. Tell us a little about that?

Healthy women are the backbone and foundation of any society and the Gracia Raina Foundation was launched with a simple goal of empowering women, in and on the cusp of their reproductive age, with knowledge and awareness that further enables them to make better reproductive and maternal health-oriented decisions.

What are the things that new and young parents need to keep in mind?

There cannot be a better feeling of contentment than being a parent. Just sitting with them and sharing a moment of laughter can be the most satisfying experience in the world. With the second child, you are much more experienced and relaxed. Gracia was the firstborn and while you have your first baby there are just so many unknown fears in the journey of parenthood, besides dilemmas. With the second one, you know you have been there and done that. One thing I have realised with my second baby is the more relaxed you are, the easier the whole process is. When you’re happy, your baby is the happiest.

Suresh Raina

Tell us how you take care of your health.

I am up by 6 am every day whether it is a holiday or not. Seven hours of sleep is enough for me. Focusing on breathing and meditation helps me with clarity in my thoughts and that keeps me relaxed in stressful situations. All I need is a quiet corner to help me organise my thoughts. For a healthy soul, you need to flush out negative thoughts every now and then. You should be able to identify situations that aren’t good for your mind and avoid them. Everything is not under your control, so it’s best to live in the moment and enjoy what you have right now.

What are your diet and exercise regimens like?

As far as exercise goes, I like to keep my training consistent. It includes lots of cardio, weight training and a bit of cross-fit. I believe in well-rounded workouts that target overall strength, balance and fitness. Close-grip pulldowns are the best kind of example of such an exercise.

I am not obsessed with counting calories, but I do follow a clean diet and make sure that I work out every day. My diet contains a lot of proteins, which include egg white omelettes, tofu with steamed broccoli, carrot, green juice (spinach, kale and cucumber), herbal tea and lots of water. I avoid sugary food items such as chocolates, pastries, anything made from all-purpose flour (maida), caffeinated beverages and coffee post-3 pm. I prefer home-cooked meals like dal-roti rather than binging on something unhealthy from outside. The amount of nutrients a typical Indian home-cooked meal offers is just unparalleled.

Your comfort food?

I have only one cheat meal per week, I don’t binge eat. Homemade halwa is my favourite cheat meal and mom’s home-cooked kadhi chawal.

Suresh Raina

How do you destress?

My kids Gracia and Rio are my biggest stress busters. There is no better feeling than to come back home and just relax with my kids, play with them and watch them smile.

What are the hygiene rules that you always follow?

I bathe four to five times a day with cold water, even during the winter months. It’s a secret that no one knows, until now, at least.

How do you take care of your skin and hair?

I eat homecooked food that is low on oil and carbohydrates. Our skin reacts in accordance with the diet we follow. I am not an avid fan of any chemical products and rely more on natural remedies for my skin and hair.

What are the things that you always carry with you when you leave home?

Perfumes for sure, my iPad as I like to catch up on some good movies and music on-the-go. I also like to wear a nice watch which is an essential companion on my wrist.

sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

@sharmidas