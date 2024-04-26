The diary of the van Tomars

Home on wheels

“It took me about four to five days to complete this customisation. We made these bed modifications after a test trip to Rajasthan at the end of February 2022, to see what works and what doesn’t,” he says. Next, they explored Uttarakhand and started making videos to share their adventures with their children. “When we told our kids about our plans, they were very supportive. They would watch our videos and offer suggestions to improve our shooting,” the couple adds.

However, it was not until April 2023 that they uploaded their first vlog on their YouTube channel called Ghoomna Firnaa, which now has 4.3K subscribers. Their journey of travel and documentation took off when they visited Chittorgarh in August that year; the video they shot there explained the history of the place and garnered over 40K views. In October, they fulfilled a dream by camping with Ghumakkad Bugz, their favourite travel vlogger, in Dharmshala. “We were fans of his, and now we were camping with him and his family, it was a dream come true,” says Sunita.

Their 24-day-long trip to Maharashtra this January marked a turning point. They actively started uploading videos on Instagram, and one of their reels documenting their journey to Maharashtra went viral and got over 200K views.

This led to their channel getting monetised, which now has 106K followers, and is managed by the couple. Ajay primarily shoots and edits the videos, while Sunita handles scripting and content. Their itinerary is based on their bucket list and major destination goals, with careful consideration of the best routes and input from fellow travellers.