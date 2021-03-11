Actor Mandira Bedi’s Madh Island home, Bougainvilla, is truly a tropical paradise. Recently, she turned Airbnb host and now the property is available to rent. We spoke to the actor to get an idea of what to expect from the gorgeous villa, which has four bedrooms and an outdoor pool.

What is the story behind the design of the house?

My stunning beach home at Madh Island has been primarily a shooting home for 14-15 years. Then in 2020, during the lockdown, while everyone was confined to their homes, I realised we have a beautiful place just a drive away but couldn’t use it because it was in no shape to live in. That’s when I decided to completely revamp it and transform it into a holiday home that would be the ideal getaway for me and my family. While I had an initial vision for Bougainvilla, I also allowed myself to go with the flow and the end result turned out better than I could have imagined. I wanted to create an uber-luxurious experience both in terms of the design and décor and the overall experience so that my family and the people who visited would want for nothing while staying here.

What are some of the highlights of the house?

I love every corner of the home because it is a reflection of me and my personality. While we had to redo some sections of the home entirely and bring in some new furniture and decor elements, I have consciously upcycled a lot of stuff we previously owned - for example, we have a teakwood cupboard my husband and I had made together for our first home about two decades ago. I had it re-polished and redone to keep at Bougainvilla, and now it serves as a sideboard in the poolside area of the home.

The house earlier had sleeper wood for the flooring when it was used for shoots, but when I began redoing the house, I wanted something beautiful and lasting. Bougainvilla now has yellow-mustard Jaisalmer stone on the flooring and the exteriors. We chose to redo the swimming pool area as well and now have a funky bar in black and white next to the pool.

Given my love for sarees, I have tried to integrate some beautiful fabrics into the home as well. I used sarees to make glittery, sheer curtains for the home and even framed gorgeous bits of Banarasi fabric that add more character to Bougainvilla and make it aesthetically pleasing.

Lastly, I think one of my favourite elements of the home are the four-poster beds we have in two of the bedrooms. Living in Bombay, it never crossed my mind to include four-poster beds as a part of my decor, but Bougainvilla’s high ceilings made it possible to experiment with these beautiful beds in this home.

What kind of traveller is the house best suited for?

This four-bedroom beach bungalow is the perfect destination for a traveller looking for a perfect

beachside getaway. I focused on creating a space where a traveller just needs to show up with a suitcase of clothes. All their other needs and amenities will be taken care of when they stay at Bougainvilla.