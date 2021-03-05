The Indian Ethnic Co. founded by mother-daughter duo Hetal and Lekhinee Desai, are making statements and not just with their designs. Apart from being committed to sustainable practises since the launch of the label in 2016, they are also hailed for being inclusive in their choice of models.

Hetal's daughter Twaraa Desai in a sari from the Benarsi Bandhej collection

It was a rather small venture that grew on a word-of-mouth basis. Lekhinee tells us over the phone that she and her sister would always stand out because of the ensembles they wore, designed by their mum. Hence, the sisters nudged Hetal to start a small venture from their home which grew by leaps and bounds. “My mom has no formal degree in fashion, but it was always a passion for her. After creating an outfit and putting it up on their social media page, it was sold out in the blink of an eye and that is how we began,” informs Lekhinee.

Hetal Desai

Recently, they started showcasing their collection drops on social media through choreographed dance numbers as co-founder, Lekhinee, is an Odissi dancer. When they recently introduced their range of luxury Benarasi Bandhej Saris, Lekhinee and her friends created their own version of the Bollywood classic hit, Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka, from Devdas while donning saris from the collection. The contemporary ethnic wear brand based out of Mumbai, run by the mother-daughter duo was initially a passion project. However, they have come a long way when it comes to stocking and creating the most exquisite weaves. The current collection of saris also boast Shikargah and bandhej techniques on georgette making them light but exquisite. One can spot zari vines, birds and animal motifs on the drapes. That apart, the patrons can shop for Tanchoi, Uppada, saris with kadwa, cutwork, kadiyal, jangla, meenakari and nilambari technique. Look up their Gujarati Patolas designed with a classic handwoven meenakari art passed down through generations.

It involves a rather arduous process of addition of supplementary coloured resham threads during the hand-weaving process. The saris in their repertoire allow you to be light on the feet. Moreover, the freedom of movement makes them apt for summer weddings as they drape beautifully and are not bulky.



Rs 27,500 upwards for the new collection. Available online