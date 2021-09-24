World Tourism Day: Check out these staycations in and around Hyderabad

Imagine spending a quiet weekend amidst lush green farms or in the vicinity of a forest. With World Tourism Day (September 27) barely two days away, we take a look at some interesting options for quick weekend getaways just a few hours’ drive from Hyderabad.

Vintage Vanam

If you are interested in history and vintage artefacts, then Vintage Vanam is one farm stay that must be on your list. It was started by Anirudh Vijaykumar, Anushka Anirudh, and Ayushka Anirudh. The farm currently has three cottages you can stay in. Anirudh, who is a collector of antique pieces, tells us that the place is an extension of his life. The decor includes 70 different types of radios, scooters, and chariots. They also have a library loaded with classics. While the place’s motto is ‘connecting with the past’ it also lays emphasis on nature and they source food and produce for the kitchen from local vendors only. Interestingly, it comes with a ‘Do it yourself’ kitchen as the hosts want to encourage their guests to cook their own food.

Places to visit nearby: Mrugavani National Park and Gandipet Lake.

Price: Rs 3,500 upwards.

Fargo

A luxurious staycation at a reasonable price point is a deal that cannot be missed. This was Kaushik Ragala’s idea behind opening Fargo, a place that has a stunning view of the hills. Tucked inside The Ragala Resort, all the rooms overlook an outdoor deck and a private pool. Speaking about the property, Kaushik shares that Fargo will soon turn one and it has been a joy ride for him creating this space for intimate gatherings. While Fargo is all about serenity, one cannot miss the culinary experience it offers. We have been informed th at their chilly chicken is a favourite amongst the guests. They also organise barbecues on request.

Places to visit nearby: Bhongir Fort and Yadagiri Temple.

Price: Rs 5,666 upwards.

Life At Prakasham

Does the idea of spending a weekend on a farm amongst mango trees entice you? Then, look no further than Life At Prakasham. Just six months old, the place is owned by actor Prakash Raj and his wife Pony Verma. Being nature lovers, the duo wanted to create an escape that can be called ‘a home away from home.’ The place boasts mango and lemon orchards, lush green lawns, a saltwater pool, and a campsite. They also provide bicycles to get around the property. The rooms, a blend of rustic and modern aesthetics, are designed by Auroville architects . One of the highlights of the resort is the Macchan Views (a platform erected on a tree), standing tall at the far end of the farm, one can revel in the sights of a neighbouring National Reserve Forest. We have been informed that this has been a favourite, especially for couples. During your stay, you can tuck into either simple homemade meals or indulge in Asian and Continental delights. Their sizzlers deserve a special mention.

Places to visit nearby: Safari rides at Kammadanam Urban Forestry.

Price: `3,500 upwards.

Hornbill Farm Retreat

From plucking seasonal fruits to offering opportunities to play some sports, Hornbill Farm Retreat provides just what you need for a relaxing holiday. Established by Dhananjay Balu Iyer just two years ago, it has already become one of the city’s favourite getaways. The organic plantation has a cottage on its grounds and a treehouse that comes with a luxury safari canopy. What’s more? The stay also offers a library, bonfire nights, and barbecues.

Places to visit nearby: Shamirpet Lake. Price:

Rs. 2,500 upwards.

Wilderness Retreat

Located amidst beautiful greenery, and boasting luxurious yet eco-friendly features, Wilderness Retreat is a great escape. You can choose from multiple cottages that are spacious. The rooms come with stunning views and even have a private deck. The brainchild of Nischinth Chirla, the property has expansive space for outdoor sports. What else? It also has a flotation tank therapy spa, and a specially-curated ‘Dine in the Wild’ experience.

Places to visit nearby: Gandipet Lake and Osman Sagar Lake Viewpoint.

Price: Rs 4,000 upwards.

