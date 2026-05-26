Siddhivinayak Temple is set for an INR 500 crore makeover; here's what you need to know

Siddhivinayak temple of Mumbai has been slated for an extensive makeover. In an elaborate ceremony that took place on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis initiated the first phase of the redevelopment worth ₹500 crores with bhoomi poojan ritual. The massive renovation effort would help ensure proper crowd management, better security measures and easier darshan experience for the many devotees visiting the temple annually.
Recently, the CM shared a recent update on X saying, “Our Shri Siddhivinayak Temple complex and premises is all set to get this look and upgradation. We performed Bhumipujan for it today. Ganpati Bappa Morya.” A lot of people has applauded the move but some people also talked about investing in developing roads. One person said, “Sir, instead of imitating the white color style of Jain temples or ISKCON temples, it would be more appropriate to use the Maratha style made of black stone, which is a symbol of our history and identity.” Another person wrote, “The classic Marathi architectural style is missing Looks more like a Jain, Iskcon , Swaminarayan temple than a Ganpati temple... Didn't like it at all...”
According to reports, the first phase will see the emphasis placed on enhancing the infrastructure within the temple grounds. This phase will witness the construction of impressive gates at the entry point, as well as adding new stone facades both outside and inside the temple walls. New flooring and lighting systems will also be installed.
One of the key features of the Siddhivinayak temple redevelopment includes a two-story underground car parking space which can hold about 120-124 cars. Roofing of the building from the north side will also be carried out during the initial phase of the project. As stated by the CM, the corridor project has been constructed to offer an organised experience for the devotees who visit the temple.
The redevelopment project will help improve crowd management and safety along with making the darshan process better. The officials feel that the improved infrastructure will help them deal with the massive crowds that the temple sees on an annual basis.
Founded in 1801 by Laxman Patil and Dehubai Patil, Siddhivinayak Temple continues to be one of the major spiritual monuments of Mumbai. Siddhivinayak Temple, now more than 225 years old, is a place that draws devotees from all over India and abroad.