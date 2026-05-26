Siddhivinayak Temple is set for an INR 500 crore makeover; here's what you need to know

According to reports, the first phase will see the emphasis placed on enhancing the infrastructure within the temple grounds. This phase will witness the construction of impressive gates at the entry point, as well as adding new stone facades both outside and inside the temple walls. New flooring and lighting systems will also be installed.

One of the key features of the Siddhivinayak temple redevelopment includes a two-story underground car parking space which can hold about 120-124 cars. Roofing of the building from the north side will also be carried out during the initial phase of the project. As stated by the CM, the corridor project has been constructed to offer an organised experience for the devotees who visit the temple.

The redevelopment project will help improve crowd management and safety along with making the darshan process better. The officials feel that the improved infrastructure will help them deal with the massive crowds that the temple sees on an annual basis.

Founded in 1801 by Laxman Patil and Dehubai Patil, Siddhivinayak Temple continues to be one of the major spiritual monuments of Mumbai. Siddhivinayak Temple, now more than 225 years old, is a place that draws devotees from all over India and abroad.