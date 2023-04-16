‘The World of Barbie' experience brings the iconic doll to life

From Mattel's first blonde-haired Barbie in 1959 to the upcoming Barbie film, the iconic doll has left an indelible mark on generations of fans at the new 'World of Barbie' immersive experience in Los Angeles. According to Lucy Treadway, producer for Kilburn Live, which built the life-sized version of Barbie's Dreamhouse, “This trip is not just for young girls.”

Lucy said in an interview, “It's for grownups too. To see people's faces when they walk in, it is really fun. I mean, their jaws hit the ground, all ages.” Gender is irrelevant, she added, noting that both little girls and boys scream with delight when they arrive.

Guests can also explore rooms dedicated to Barbie's careers and hobbies, as well as an assortment of doll selections that celebrate diversity, in the 20,000-square-foot attraction.“The message is you can be anything, and it's such a huge value for kids when they can walk into a room and see astronaut Barbie and see all the different careers that would never dawn on a child, that they could be something,” Lucy said.

Over the years, the dolls have come to represent inclusivity, with the message that children of all backgrounds can be anything, she added. Fans are encouraged to express their own style at the ‘World of Barbie’ by wearing girly pink outfits and accessories in the viral ‘Barbiecore’ fashion trend.

The craze began in 2022 when celebrities such as Barbie star Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Lizzo, Florence Pugh, and Anne Hathaway began wearing themed outfits at events ahead of the July release of the Barbie live-action film.

Fans can also purchase Barbies and Barbiecore accessories at the 'World of Barbie', where there are numerous options for customers to express their love for the Barbie universe.