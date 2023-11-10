Walkaroo Diwali Collection – Modernity with a touch of tradition

This exclusive collection is specially crafted to enhance the festive attire ensuring an unparalleled feeling of utmost comfort.

This Diwali, Walkaroo offers its latest collection with a perfect blend of both style and comfort for men, women and kids. This exclusive collection is specially crafted to enhance the festive attire ensuring an unparalleled feeling of utmost comfort.

One can embrace the Diwali spirit this year with Walkaroo, where traditional and modern designs seamlessly blend. For women, there are vibrant colour choices like blush, purple, metallic blue, metallic berry, and silky tan across categories like slider, sandal kolhapurs, perfectly complementing traditional saris and modern attire.

The men’s collection focuses on ethnic wear that adds elegance to your festive and casual outfits, beyond the usual brown, tan, and black shades, there are chiku and Bombay brown. The Dhool Sandals are sure to elevate your ethnic appearance with irresistible charm. For those who prefer casual footwear, there are sportier two Strap Sandals in trendy shades like camel and olive, complemented by sporty soles in bright orange and green.

Walkaroo’s exclusive collection for the little one brightens up with a touch of charm to their style without compromising on comfort.

About the new collection V Noushad, the managing director of Walkaroo International Private Ltd, says, “Diwali is a time of joy, celebration, and togetherness. Every Diwali, we strive to bring you the latest trends in footwear, combining comfort with style to ensure that you not only celebrate the festival with joy but also set new fashion standards among your peers. Our exclusive Diwali collection is a perfect blend of tradition and modernity, offering a wide range of options to complement your festive attire.”